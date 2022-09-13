ATTLEBORO — A 100-unit, low- to moderate-income housing complex off Hillside Avenue is in for significant upgrades that will cost as much as $25 million.
But the complex, known as Hillcrest Acres, will be preserved as affordable housing with rents that are lower than market rate.
MassHousing, an independent quasi-public agency that provides funding for affordable housing, informed Mayor Paul Heroux last week its board has approved millions of dollars in loans to Pine Crest RHF Housing Inc. which plans to renovate the 48-year-old apartments.
The approval was preliminary pending a formal application by the developer for a mortgage.
“The proposed financing … will preserve 100 units of affordable rental housing and fund a much-needed rehabilitation of the development,” the letter to Heroux said. “All 100 units in the development are subject to affordability restrictions.”
Richard Henken, president of Schochet Co., a property management company, and the co-developer of the project with Pine Crest RHF, said he hopes to close on the loans this week and begin the renovations soon after.
He said the project is expected to be completed sometime next year and includes the replacement of kitchens, bathrooms, roofs, siding and windows.
Everything will be brought up to code.
The project’s final cost is expected to be between $25 million and $30 million.
He said contractors are “chomping at the bit” to get going.
The goal will be to keep the apartments as affordable as possible and to inconvenience the residents as little as possible, Henken said.
He said some apartments are being kept vacant in case some residents have to move temporarily while their units are being renovated.
Some residents will face rent increases.
“A bunch of folks’ rents will be going up, but they will still be way below what market rates are,” Henken said.
And, he said, the complex will be a bit chaotic for a time.
“This will be really terrible for a while, but the end result will be worth it,” Henken said.
Pine Crest RHF is a non-profit, faith-based company headquartered in California that develops affordable housing.
It has a presence in more than 30 states and territories with 20,000 units nationwide and was approved by MassHousing for a number of different loans totaling $17.43 million.
Another $6 million will be available in private equity tax credits, bringing the total to about $23.4 million.
The loans included a $6.15 million construction/permanent loan, a $7.58 million tax exempt construction bridge loan, $2.7 million workforce housing loan and a $1 million MassHousing subordinate loan.
MassHousing described the renovation project as much needed.
The complex appears run down. Many lawn areas no longer have grass.
The 100 units were constructed in 1974 and sit on just over 8 acres off Hillside Avenue, which is off Emory Street.
The complex consists of 10 low-rise residential buildings and one common area building.
Residential buildings are comprised of one apartment building with one-bedroom units, two town home buildings with three-bedroom units, and seven stacked flat buildings with two-bedroom units. All buildings are two to three stories.
The property was bought by Pine Crest in August 2020 from Hillcrest Acres Associates for $7 million.
Thirteen units will be income-restricted to households earning up to 30% of area median income.
An additional 19 units will be restricted to households earning up to 50% of AMI, 23 units will be income-restricted to households earning up to 60% of AMI, and 18 units will be restricted to households earning up to 80% of AMI.
The remaining 27 units will be subject to affordability restrictions under MassHousing’s Workforce Housing Program. They will be leased to households earning up to 80% of AMI.
