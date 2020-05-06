Two area accidents involving utility poles sent victims to the hospital early Wednesday night, with one resulting in nearly 200 customers losing power in South Attleboro.
A Jeep smashed into a pole on Washington Street (Route 1) near Sullivan Street in South Attleboro just before 7 p.m.
Two victims were reported ejected and another was trapped in the vehicle, police said.
A total of 185 homes and businesses in the area lost electricity, National Grid reported.
Traffic was detoured away from the accident scene and National Grid responded to replace the pole, which was snapped at the base with wires dangling.
City police detectives were called to the scene and state police also assisted.
No other information was immediately available on the crash.
Less than an hour later, a vehicle hit a utility pole on Reservoir Street near Birch Lane in Norton.
One person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
National Grid also responded to that scene to replace a pole that was reported snapped.
