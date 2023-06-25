ATTLEBOR0 -- It’s fireworks season again as the nation and the Attleboro area prepares to celebrate its 247th birthday.
As much as they make people say "ooh" and "aah," state and local fire officials say residents should leave fireworks to licensed and trained professionals.
It is illegal to possess, use and sell fireworks in Massachusetts.
“They can be dangerous. Burns can be deadly or extremely painful when they are not deadly,” Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
Although Attleboro is not celebrating with fireworks this July 4th holiday, there are several others around the area, including the annual Patriotic Fireworks Display and Festivities at Patriot Place on July 6 and Kids Day in North Attleboro July 21-22.
The state Department of Fire Services has a list of fireworks displays in Sharon, Walpole and other communities at www.mass.gov/service-details/leave-fireworks-to-the-professionals
State and local fire officials are concerned because of the danger of privately-purchased fireworks and the increase in fireworks-related blazes in the state.
After a record-setting number of fireworks-related fires in 2020 and a sharp decline in 2021, fireworks incidents in Massachusetts rebounded last year, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Fireworks-related blazes and explosions in Massachusetts skyrocketed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, jumping from 57 in 2019 to 189 in 2020. These numbers declined significantly in 2021, when 80 incidents were reported statewide.
In 2022, however, fire departments across the state reported 106 fires and explosions attributed to fireworks, an increase of nearly a third over the prior year.
Attleboro area firefighters say they know of no incidents in the area recently, but there have been fires caused by errant fireworks in the past.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman recalled that several years ago firefighters responded to trash fires started by fireworks, some of which spread and damaged houses.
“They do cause fires and do cause serious injuries and burns,” Coleman said.
“Fireworks aren’t predictable,” Coleman said. “If they are standing up, they can fall over. They can go off in a different direction. If you are holding them in your hand, they can misfire. They’re very dangerous.”
Wrentham Fire Chief Antonio Marino said he cannot recall any recent fires caused by fireworks. But he said he is still concerned about the possibility if the ground becomes dry again this summer.
Area firefighters have already been fighting brush fires this spring due to the dry ground conditions that have lessened during recent rains. But there is the likely potential for another dry spell, Marino said.
According to the fire marshal’s office, more than half the 106 fires caused by fireworks reported in 2022 took place in the week of the July4th holiday.
Fireworks-related incidents last year caused 38 injuries and $414,279 in damages -- more than double the property loss caused by fireworks in 2020, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
“Every single year in Massachusetts, people are hurt and property is destroyed by illegal fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
“As we count down to the weeks when most of these incidents occur, we’re reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous,” Ostroskey said.
Last year, joint enforcement efforts by state police and the department of fire services led to about 40 criminal summonses for violating the state’s fireworks laws. Many of those were issued to people coming back into the state from New Hampshire, where fireworks are legal.
Authorities seized nearly 3,000 packages of aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, Roman candles, sparklers and other dangerous devices worth upward of $46,000.
State police are cracking down again this year and say they have already issued summons to 10 individuals this month. Last week in Attleboro, an assault suspect was charged after illegal fireworks were found in his trunk.
“Massachusetts law requires the confiscation of any illegal fireworks we encounter, even if legally purchased elsewhere,” Lt. Colonel Jack Mawn, interim superintendent of the state police, said.
Officials emphasized that fireworks, including sparklers, are especially unsafe around children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of over 1,800° Fahrenheit -- hotter than the melting point of glass and aluminum.
“They are bright and kids love them, but sparklers are dangerous,” Coleman said.
The danger is apparent to rescue and hospital workers.
According to a 2021 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers in 2020.
The amount accounted for almost 10% of all fireworks-related injuries in 2020. Of those 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% injured were children under 5, according to the commission.
Sparklers can easily cause fires even after they are extinguished. In Dracut last summer, according to the fire marshal’s office, nine people were displaced after the careless disposal of sparklers started a three-alarm house fire.
In Rhode Island, sparklers and other ground-based and hand-held fireworks are legal for anyone 16 or older.
The Rhode Island Fire Marshal’s office says additional effects allowed under the law may include devices that produce a colored flame, an audible crackling effect, a whistle effect and smoke.
To learn more about the dangers of illegal fireworks go to www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-fire-services