The alleged perpetrators of the biggest animal cruelty case in the region’s history have mostly escaped consequences, as animal advocates feared.
Last week, Attorney General Maura Healey announced charges against the 11 remaining defendants in the case, which involved more than 1,000 abused animals on a Westport “tenant farm,” will be dropped.
Spokeswoman Chloe Gotsis said alleged misconduct by Westport police Det. Jeff Majewski in a recent unrelated case led to the decision.
Majewski was the lead detective in the 2016 cruelty case.
In March he was suspended after allegedly forming a relationship with a woman who was a victim in a sexual assault he was investigating, according to court papers.
He later resigned.
That situation led to the decision to drop animal cruelty charges he investigated four years ago.
“Unfortunately, due to the circumstances surrounding the conduct and credibility of the key witness — the investigating Westport police detective...we have determined we must dismiss the charges and terminate the prosecution of these cases,” Gotsis said in an emailed statement. “We reached this conclusion reluctantly, based on the understanding that the facts concerning the detective, whose testimony would be needed at trial to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt, gravely compromised our ability to successfully prosecute these cases.”
She added, however, the AG’s office remains “committed to prosecuting cases of animal abuse and cruelty.”
Three years ago, local animal advocates predicted the outcome of the case and one blasted Healey.
“Our fear is they are just going to fold,” animal advocate and former Attleboro city councilor Roxanne Houghton said in 2017.
“If (the defendants) don’t serve jail time, all this means nothing,” she said. “The animal cruelty laws mean nothing.”
On Monday, she said Healey “failed Massachusetts.”
“Det. Majewski is not the reason these charges were dropped,” Houghton said. “There was never going to be a successful prosecution of these men and women. It was predetermined since day one. Animal abuse is supposed to be a felony, but there is no punishment for it.”
Another animal advocate, Constance Gee of Westport, said she’s “a fan of Healey,” but the word “disappointment” in this outcome is an “understatement.”
“I don’t know what to feel except befuddled and betrayed,” she said. “I’m very upset about this and many other people are too.”
She doesn’t believe the reason given.
“I’m having a really hard time buying this excuse for dropping the other 11 cases,” she said. “Did they just give up because they knew no judge was going to sentence animal abuse cases?”
She argued there were others who could testify.
A finding of guilty could have put defendants in county jail for up to 2 ½ years or state prison for up to seven years.
A fine of up to $5,000 could have been imposed.
1,400 animals
The case began on July 20, 2016, when approximately 1,400 animals were found starving, dying or dead in squalid, rat-infested, disease-ridden conditions by Westport police on a 70-acre “tenant farm” buried deep in the woods off American Legion Highway in Westport.
Many of the animals, which included cows, horses, birds, cats, dogs, goats, pigs, sheep, rabbits and fish, were found dead.
Others were deathly ill and had to be euthanized.
The case shocked the conscience of many and spurred many into action, including the ASPCA and other animal rescue groups. They mounted a rescue mission that cost at least $1.4 million.
Many animals were saved and survived.
Groups from across the nation and region came to help, including volunteers from Attleboro and North Attleboro.
In March of 2017, farm owner Richard Medeiros and 26 tenants who rented space on his property were indicted on 151 counts of animal cruelty.
It was the second occurrence of animal cruelty allegations on the property. The first took place in 2010.
In that case, nine people were charged. None went to jail. Some of those cases were simply “continued without a finding.”
Medeiros and Scottie Medeiros (no relation) died during prosecution of the 2016 case.
In June 2019, 10 of 26 defendants pleaded guilty and three others admitted sufficient facts meaning they were likely to be found guilty at trial.
Gotsis said the AG’s office “sought the strongest possible sentences allowable under state sentencing guidelines including jail time for a majority of the defendants.”
The judges in the cases did not agree.
Three defendants got suspended jail sentences with two years probation, seven got probation, community service and were fined and three other cases were continued without a finding.
The last 11 face no consequences.
The ASPCA, which once called the animal cruelty case “the worst in the history of the Northeast,” registered disappointment.
“While the ASPCA is disappointed to learn that charges have been dismissed and these individuals will not be held accountable for the suffering of the animals rescued from this case, our ultimate priority was to remove these animals from immediate harm,” a spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.