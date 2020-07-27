The area recorded its second heat wave of the summer on Monday and it was expected to stretch to a fourth day Tuesday, with the threat of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A heat advisory was also extended to 8 p.m. Tuesday by the National Weather Service in Norton, but an air quality alert for dangerous ozone levels expired late Monday night.
High temperatures Tuesday are forecast in the mid-90s but it should feel around 105 with the humidity, meteorologists warn.
The thermometer Monday topped off at 95 degrees at 2 p.m., according to the Attleboro Water Department. That was 2 degrees off the record for the date.
Temperatures actually reached 90 before noon and were still in the 90s early in the evening, the water department said.
Ninety-five was the highest temperature in the city since July 20 of last year when it also hit 95 — one of three days last July reaching that temp.
Sunday reached 92 and Saturday 91. A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of 90-degree or hotter weather.
The first heat wave this summer ran four days, July 18 to 21, with the highest temp hitting 94.
Even with the eye-popping temperatures Monday, it wasn’t as humid as some recent days.
The low temperature was 70 at 5 a.m.
There should be some relief after Tuesday as high temperatures the rest of the week are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s, meteorologists say.
Despite the hot spell, Lake Pearl in Wrentham is scheduled to be closed Wednesday for chemical treatment of weeds. That means no swimming, boating or fishing. The work and closure had been postponed from an earlier date.
The recent hot weather has sent residents flocking to Sweatt Beach on the lake, leading to complaints about parking and social distancing, especially on weekends, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The problem has been worse this summer because more people are home due to the coronavirus pandemic, McGrath said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Social distancing isn’t something police enforce unless they get a call from the local board of health or a lifeguard who has an issue with someone refusing to social distance. Police will ask the offender to abide by the rule or leave, the police chief said.
The recreation department also has the authority to close the beach if they determine it has reached capacity, McGrath said, and new visitors cannot enter until others leave.
Meanwhile, AAA Northeast is warning parents to not leave pets or children in vehicles in the heat because their thermal regulator systems heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s.
Temperatures inside a vehicle rise rapidly. When the outside temperature is 74, the inside can reach 94 degrees in 10 minutes and 104 degrees in 20 minutes, according to AAA.
Heatstroke is when a person’s internal body temperature reaches 104 degrees and their thermal regulatory system is overwhelmed.
Thirty-one percent of children who died of heatstroke were younger than 1 and 87 percent of children affected by vehicular heatstroke were under 3, AAA added.
The hot and dry weather has sparked several mulch and brush fires in recent days in the area, including a brush fire late Monday afternoon in the median of Interstate 295 South in North Attleboro that Cumberland firefighters extinguished. The last significant rainfall was the middle of the month.
