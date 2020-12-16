Anticipating the first major storm of the season, area officials are getting ready to hunker down.
With forecasters predicting near-blizzard conditions and the possibility of more than a foot of snow overnight, the town manager's office in North Attleboro announced Wednesday afternoon that town hall, business offices at other departments, and the library will be closed to the public Thursday.
Town hall, business office staff, and some library staff members will be working remotely but will not be available for any on-site appointments. Town hall and department business offices have been open by appointment only since Monday due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Town hall will reopen Friday for appointments until noon and Richards Memorial Library will reopen Friday for regular hours.
There will be no trash collection Thursday. Trash collection will resume Friday morning for those residents whose trash collection was scheduled for Thursday, and collection will be Saturday for those whose trash collection is normally scheduled for Friday.
On-street parking is not allowed and and a vehicle may be towed if it interferes with the snow removal operations.
"The projected snowfall in the town will be significant, and our apparatus must have full access to remove snow and keep the town’s roadways passable," the statement from Town Manager Michael Borg said.
In Attleboro, Waste Management will not be working on Thursday and trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day, Mayor Paul Heroux announced.
MBTA Commuter Rail is currently operating a reduced service schedule due to employee absences due to COVID. This schedule will continue to operate on Thursday and is available at MBTA.com for passengers to plan their travel.
“We’re closely monitoring the forecast and will have teams deployed across the network to treat infrastructure and passenger areas as snow begins to accumulate,” said David Scorey, Keolis CEO and general manager Keolis operates commuter rail for the T. “Our goal is to minimize the storm’s impact on service to ensure passengers who need to travel can use commuter rail as an alternative to driving.”
Passengers who will be traveling on Thursday should leave extra time to get to stations, use caution on platforms and when boarding trains, and stay connected for service updates at www.MBTA.com/winter.
The T will have personnel standing by to sand and shovel passenger areas as well as to maintain tracks and switches and deal with emergencies, such as downed trees and power lines.
Outside the Attleboro area, the entire Northeast was preparing for the storm at a key moment in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests per day.
In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo suspended the scheduling of coronavirus tests for Thursday and said some outdoor testing sites may close, though others will remain open.
Officials said they didn’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution, which began Monday for frontline health care workers, the first group to Americans to get the shots. The first 3 million shots are being strictly limited to those workers and to nursing home residents.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that the government is tracking the vaccine shipments precisely, has staffers already in place to receive them and believes the companies transporting them can navigate the storm.
“This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping. They know how to deal with snow and bad weather. But we are on it and following it,” he told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”
The National Weather Service said the storm was “set to bring an overabundance of hazards from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast,” including freezing rain and ice in the mid-Atlantic, heavy snow in the New York City area and southern New England, strong winds and coastal flooding, and possibly even severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
