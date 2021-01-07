Bed Bath & Beyond is closing dozens of more locations, but stores in the Attleboro area have escaped the curtain for now.
The New Jersey-based home goods chain is closing stores in Saugus and Holyoke in addition to 41 others across the country by the end of next month, according to a USA Today report.
In the Attleboro area, there are stores in North Attleboro off Route 1, at Patriot Place in Foxboro and on Route 6 in Seekonk.
Over the summer the company announced plans to shutter 200 stores over the next two years.
The company cited “significant COVID-related headwinds, including heavy store traffic declines, major shipping constraints and higher freight costs” in a quarterly report.
The retail industry has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Macy’s announced earlier this week that it was closing more locations, though none in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.