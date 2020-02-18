Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy as a result of sex abuse lawsuits filed against the organization, but local troops and councils say the move has no impact on them.
The national group filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in the face of 300 lawsuits from men who say they were abused as scouts.
The local councils and troops said only the national group is filing for bankruptcy and the councils and troops will continue on with their regular activities and programs.
Troop 23 in North Attleboro said in a statement:
“At this time Troop 23 will continue to provide our local scouts and families the same quality program we have in the past. National’s decision to file for bankruptcy does not directly affect us at the current time.”
It referred questions to the Narragansett Council, which oversees the Attleboro area, Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut.
Tim McCandless, scout executive and chief executive officer of the council, said it is not involved in the financial troubles of Boy Scouts of America.
“Narragansett Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, local scouting events, summer camps, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience,” he said in a prepared statement.
He also said the council’s camps and properties are controlled by the council, not the national organization.
The council said it could not comment further because of the legal situation. Troops in the Attleboro area referred questions to the council.
The Mayflower Council, which oversees troops north of Attleboro, such as Foxboro’s Troop 7, the MetroWest area and the South Shore, sent out an almost identical statement about being financially independent of the national group.
It also said steps have been taken to help prevent further acts of abuse.
“Over many years, we’ve developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization. I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe,” the council said.
