On July 4, 1925, a five-story building housing the Pickwick Club in the Chinatown section of Boston came crashing down at 3 a.m. as 100 people danced the Charleston.
Forty-four people died in the disaster.
It was the Jazz Age, aka the Roaring ‘20s, and the dancers were roaring, according to a club singer who said they danced “like folks gone mad.”
Alcohol, illegal to make and sell in those days, was being consumed and people were not only jumping to the beat of the music, but to conclusions, and blamed the wild gyrations for the catastrophe.
“City officials, including Mayor James Michael Curley, thought the old five-story building couldn’t withstand the unnatural pounding of the dancers’ feet,” a story about the disaster published by The New England Historical Society said.
It went on to say “some cities banned the Charleston altogether, going so far as to post signs saying, ‘This Building Cannot Withstand the Charleston.’ “
Local officials banned the Charleston, thought by some to be immoral, across the country.
“In Kansas City, officials pronounced, “The Charleston dance may shake the foundations of public morality all it wants to, but when it weakens the foundations of buildings housing dance floors, it ought to be stopped.”
A later investigation revealed that “the real cause of the collapse was a dangerously weakened building undermined by excavation for a garage in the next lot.”
In addition, “a fire had broken out in the Pickwick Club building in April, and only a thin board and tar paper comprised the roof. Rainstorms had weakened the often-overcrowded building.”
Today, theories about the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Fla., include another suspected contemporary demon — “climate change,” — according to a report published by Business Insider.
But the cause is a long way from being determined and reports of lots of water where it should not be, failing concrete and exposed rebar could well have more to do with it.
Time will tell.
Until then, emergency workers continue to dissect the rubble to recover the dead.
As of Sunday, 90 deaths had been confirmed, among them 71 bodies that have been identified, and their families have been notified. Some 31 people remain listed as missing.
Fortunately, there have been few, if any, such disasters like those locally and local building inspectors aim to keep it that way.
North Attleboro Building Commissioner Bill O’Grady did not speculate on the cause of the collapse in Florida, but said water where it is not supposed to be is always a warning sign.
It’s something he pays attention to in his building inspections.
“I’m looking for water,” he said. “Water is first and foremost.”
Here in New England, freezing and thawing cycles can cause little problems to quickly become big ones.
“If you don’t maintain the building properly that’s when problems arise,” he said.
When he first heard of the collapse in Surfside, he said he told his fiancé one thing is definite.
“I said now there will be a new law enacted,” McGrady said. “It’s too bad there has to be a tragedy for a new law to be enacted.”
There are other signs of failing structures, like cracking concrete or sagging roofs, that warrant immediate attention.
Under state law, “places of assembly” like Emerald Square mall get inspected once a year.
But O’Grady, who’s been in North Attleboro just seven months after coming from the Fall River building department, said inspectors are at the mall more often than that because structural changes are frequently made.
“We’re in there constantly,” he said.
While the aim is to inspect current construction or renovations, it gives inspectors a chance to keep their eyes on things in general, he said.
And that helps keep things safer.
Meanwhile, O’Grady said town officials are trying to get a state grant to raze two old abandoned factory buildings that pose a threat to public safety, one on Robinson Avenue and one on Broadway.
“We’re being heard,” he said. “We’re waiting to see what comes out of it.”
Attleboro Building Commissioner Bill McDonough said state law requires residential buildings of three units or more to be inspected every five years and “places of assembly” every year.
Places of assembly include churches, schools and municipal buildings.
Residential inspections are done in conjunction with the fire department which makes sure fire regulations are followed.
On his end, McDonough said he looks for “structural abnormalities” such as cracking concrete, and if any are discovered, it triggers a requirement that an engineer look at the problem and issue a report to determine the building’s structural integrity.
McDonough said an inspection of the city’s two-story parking garage on Sanford Street prompted extensive repairs to the structure after cracking concrete was detected.
A broken drainage system made the situation worse.
An engineer’s report stated the structure had started to fail, McDonough said.
The Sun Chronicle reported on it in 2018.
Meanwhile, the city is currently undergoing a boom in the building of multi-story apartment buildings on South Main Street.
More are planned for Union Street.
The seven-story, 80-unit, Renaissance Station North is done, the six-story, 136-unit “1 Wall Street” is nearing completion and construction has yet to begin on a five-story, 46-unit building that will replace the former Briggs Hotel.
The number of stories include the first-floor parking garages in each.
The old hotel is slated for demolition.
In addition, Christopher Heights, a five-story, 81-unit assisted-living facility is also in the row of residential structures on South Main.
All have parking underneath and all are sandwiched between the Ten Mile River and the Amtrak and MBTA commuter rail lines.
Water is a threat from the first and vibrations are a threat from the second.
Anyone who is in the vicinity when the trains go by can feel the ground shake.
But McDonough said all of that was taken into consideration during the planning stages.
He said extensive engineering reports were done to ensure the footings to support the building were substantial enough to do the job.
“All the circumstances around those buildings were considered,” he said.
With regard to the Florida tragedy, he said something was missed.
“Something fell through the cracks down there for sure,” he said.
McGrady said local building commissioners are not employed to hassle building owners, but to keep people safe.
“We want the general public to know we are here for them, not to work against them,” he said. “We make sure everything is good to go from a safety standpoint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.