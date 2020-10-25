Small businesses in the Attleboro area affected by the ongoing drought can apply for disaster relief from the federal government.
The Small Business Administration has announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations.
The loans are available for businesses in Bristol and Norfolk counties, which cover all the communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area. In fact, the area includes all of Massachusetts except Berkshire County in the far west of the state and the Cape and Islands. Parts of Rhode Island and Connecticut are also eligible.
“When the secretary of agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Michael Lampton, acting director of SBA’s Field Operations, Center East.
While the SBA doesn’t provide loans to farms, nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans for losses caused by drought conditions.
The area has been struggling with a lack of rainfall for months. Recently, the city of Attleboro banned all outdoor use of water.
The move comes with the declaration earlier this month of a Level 3-Critical Drought in the Southeast Region of Massachusetts by Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.
“The other six regions remain at a Level 2-Significant Drought,” according to a state press release.
Five months of below-normal rainfall led to the declaration and require cities and towns to ban all outdoor water use.
As of Oct. 15, all of Southeastern Massachusetts was still in a state of “extreme drought,” according to United States Drought Monitor.
The SBA said loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, with terms up to 30 years.
The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov and should apply under SBA declaration #16733, not for the COVID-19 incident.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.
