Local businesses are being urged to apply for more than $50 million in state grants to counter the economic impact of the coronoavirus pandemic.
The state is making the grants available to support small businesses, micro-enterprises, their employees, families and communities through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.
However, the window to apply for the grants is narrow. The deadline is Nov. 12.
The funds were appropriated through the state’s supplemental budget as well as the federal CARES Act of 2020.
Preference will be given to small businesses whose owners are women, minorities, veterans, or members of other underrepresented groups.
Lyle Pirnie, economic development director in North Attleboro, noted in an email, “We have several of each, and I’m hoping that all of them apply for grants. The town is willing to help them with the application process, if assistance is needed.”
The grants are also aimed at businesses serving the state’s Gateway Cities, including Attleboro, and those who have not been able to receive aid from other programs.
There are separate programs for businesses with fewer than 50 employees and those with fewer than five.
Applicants with fewer than five workers can apply for grants of up to $25,000.
Funds may be used for working capital to cover business costs, such as rent, staffing, utilities, and technical assistance, general support and stabilization of the business. Funds may also be used for purchasing personal protection equipment.
Businesses with fewer than 50 workers can receive up to $75,000 but are capped at up to three months of operating expenses. Grant amounts will be considered for actual expenses for 2020 during the pandemic.
Applicants can only apply to one program.
Major equipment and real estate purchases aren’t eligible for the grant funds.
Details on eligibility and the application process are available at empoweringsmallbusiness.org.
North Attleboro is already benefiting from one pandemic-related program. Shared Streets, managed by the state Department of Transportation, will help warm up business for downtown restaurants this fall.
North Attleboro was awarded $29,000, Pirnie said.
“We’re using the proceeds for wrought iron tables and chairs, portable heaters and jersey barriers” for restaurants on North Washington Street, he said.
“The equipment will be placed in parking spots in front of three restaurants downtown, and will hopefully extend their outdoor dining season. We surveyed the downtown restaurants prior to applying for the grant and found those interested in having the equipment placed in front of their businesses,” Pirnie said.
