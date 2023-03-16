Catholics in the Attleboro area will be able to eat the traditional Irish dish of corned beef along with the cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, which this year falls on Friday during Lent.
Earlier this month, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese granted Catholics a dispensation from the Lenten rule of abstaining from meat on Friday.
The bishop said he granted the dispensation in consideration of the culinary traditions of the St. Patrick’s feast and in response to a number of requests.
Catholics are asked as part of their religious observances to fast and practice abstinence in Lent as a means of penance to unite in the suffering and death of Jesus Christ, and to prepare for his resurrection on Easter.
Da Cunha encourages those who choose to make use of this dispensation to carry out some other sacrificial act or work of charity in keeping with the spirit of the Lenten season.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston on Tuesday granted the one-day only dispensation, citing the importance of the St. Patrick’s feast in the life of the Archdiocese and in the lives of many Catholics.
In Rhode Island, Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Diocese of Providence did not issue a general dispensation but said Catholics could request one from the diocese.
