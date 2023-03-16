bishop Edgar M. da Cunha
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha

Catholics in the Attleboro area will be able to eat the traditional Irish dish of corned beef along with the cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, which this year falls on Friday during Lent.

Earlier this month, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese granted Catholics a dispensation from the Lenten rule of abstaining from meat on Friday.

