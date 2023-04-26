Arbor Day Plainville
The Reilly Tree Company of Plainville donated its services on Arbor Day 2017 to prune trees in Telford Park, next to Plainville Town Hall. Working high in the tree was Cam Colligan of Franklin.

 Tom Maguire / The Sun Chronicle

Area communities are celebrating Arbor Day Friday and into the weekend.

The Attleboro Land Trust on Saturday is hosting a free Family Tree Day to celebrate the nationwide observance, which encourages the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees.