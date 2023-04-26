Area communities are celebrating Arbor Day Friday and into the weekend.
The Attleboro Land Trust on Saturday is hosting a free Family Tree Day to celebrate the nationwide observance, which encourages the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees.
Family Tree Day activities will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the edge of the Finberg Field parking area at 51 Bishop St. off Park Street (Route 118).
Families can learn how to plant and care for a sapling tree and will receive a sapling dogwood or red oak of their own to take home.
Adults and children can also hike the nearby O’Donnell Nature Preserve, predominantly a red maple forest featuring wetlands and vernal pools.
Along the half-mile trail, children can search for scavenger hunt items and meet Woody, the Talking Tree at the end of the trail. A cellphone is needed to hear Woody speak. Upon return from hiking, children will spin a prize wheel and receive a wildlife memento.
Members of the Attleboro Land Trust will provide take-home resources for growing pollinator plants and rain gardens helpful to the environment.
Participants will also receive a map of local conservation areas with walkable woods and fields, plus a coupon for ice cream at nearby Bliss Dairy on Park Street.
They can also learn about Attleboro’s Environmental Sustainability Plan from Mike Davis, chair of the task force that drafted the plan.
The rain date is Sunday. Any schedule changes will be posted at attleborolandtrust.org.
Anyone who becomes a member of the Attleboro Land Trust will be entered to win a 2-inch diameter tree installed by Cryan Landscape of Attleboro.
The Attleboro Land Trust is a non-profit organization founded in 1990, run by a volunteer board, and dedicated to the protection of open space and wildlife habitat. It owns and manages 492 acres of conservation land, including many walking trails. It also works with local partners to protect another 236 acres.
Attleboro will also hold an Arbor Day celebration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Capron Park. The city’s park department will lead free planting and pruning classes. There will also be free sapling giveaways at the event.
The town is encouraging residents to plant trees in celebration of Arbor Day with its second annual seedling giveaway, hosted by DPW Director Blair Crane.
Giveaways will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the DPW, 33 Medway Branch; at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Norfolk Cemetery, 24 Seekonk St.; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Norfolk Transfer Station, 33 Medway Branch.
Students from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School are partnering with the nonprofit organization Tree-Plenish to to plant 400 saplings Saturday to offset their school’s energy consumption.
With the help of donations and sponsors, the trees will be planted at all five schools in Rehoboth and Dighton and in residents’ yards at no cost.
The deadline to order trees has passed.
More a belated Earth Day event, Keep Mansfield Beautiful is holding its 16th annual Great Mansfield Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine.
Following the cleanup, there will be a celebration on South Common. The deadline to register as a volunteer has passed.
