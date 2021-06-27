With cyber attacks aimed at corporate and municipal computer systems on the rise, the local chamber of commerce is taking steps to help its members protect against the theft of information or being forced to pay a ransom if their systems are shutdown by hackers.
United Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jack Lank said the chamber has facilitated a number of webinars in the last three months to help area businesses protect themselves.
The webinars are ongoing, he said.
Lank said none of the chamber’s members have suffered incursions and the aim is to keep it that way.
He said the hackers typically go after big companies or operations and pointed to the ransom attack on Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro in February for which the hospital paid an undisclosed amount to ensure the stolen information was not disseminated.
The Steamship Authority on Cape Cod was hacked earlier this month and the Colonial Pipeline in the Southeast United States was shut down by hackers which caused gasoline shortages on the East Coast last month.
Lank said that companies inadvertently open themselves up to attack when their employees work from home and use their personal computers.
And in the age of coronavirus, that’s happened a lot.
Hackers have a new portal to invade because home computers are often less protected than business computers, he said.
“That opens up a lot of networks where they can get in and it’s very difficult to control,” Lank said. “The webinars show them steps they can take to stop the intruders.”
Lank said the chamber’s own computer system was hacked six times in 2019.
Fortunately, the system did not contain proprietary information that if stolen would harm businesses, Lank said.
He said the attacks were done by amateur hackers who were, in essence, learning the ropes of how to get by firewalls in a less-protected operation.
The chamber has been forced to spend a lot of money and time strengthening its own system, he said.
Lank said he’s aware of one law firm which was hacked and $200,000 was stolen during the transfer of cash in a real estate deal.
Fortunately the money was recovered.
“There are a lot more out there that we don’t know about,” he said of cyber attacks. “They are mostly going after the big companies where there’s a lot of information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.