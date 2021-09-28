You may not have given any thought to Halloween yet, but one group of area residents is already planning for Christmas.
And the elves will be vaccinated.
Christmas Is For Kids, the annual toy drive run by the Greater Attleboro Council for Children, is gearing up for its 37th year of making sure no child in the area who wants one goes without a Christmas.
A letter recently went out to the organization’s “elves,” as their volunteers are called, reminding them that starting Nov. 8, the organization will be working two shifts Monday through Thursday.
Kelly Fox, the longtime volunteer coordinator of Christmas Is For Kids, said in the letter that a small crew is already cleaning and preparing the toy collection center at the former Attleboro High School on County Street.
This is probably the last year for that location, in fact. The council is in the process of building a multi-use headquarters in North Attleboro.
Fox said that last year’s drive fulfilled the holiday wishes of some 900 area youngsters and no volunteers became ill during the pandemic. She indicated safety will be a priority again this year.
In her letter, Fox noted that new volunteers won’t be recruited this year and those under 18 won’t be allowed in the building. They can still work outside the collection center, however. And everyone who comes to work in the center must be vaccinated, Fox said. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver but masks will be at the individual’s discretion. Hand sanitizer, masks and gloves will be provided.
In addition, volunteers will be spaced out when sorting gifts and filling bags and the number of those working may be limited to 25 at any time, Fox wrote.
