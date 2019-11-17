It was a busy Saturday for dozens of local residents who sought out the many church fairs taking place in the area, with the First Congregational Church and the First Baptist Church of North Attleboro among the places to be.
The friendly atmosphere, reasonable prices, and one-of-a-kind handmade items are huge draws for those shoppers like Mary Maguire of Norton, who attended the Chartley Norton United Methodist Church’s bazaar.
“You find a lot of beautiful, handmade items that are very unique that you can’t find anywhere else,” Maguire said. “I think it’s good to support the local churches just as you would support the local schools. You like to help support people’s endeavors.”
The overflow of parking from eager shoppers lined Old Post Road in North Attleboro as patrons sought their treasures and gifts from Oldtown Church, where various crafters displayed their handmade wares in the community room upstairs. Downstairs, there were used books, a variety of antique trinkets, and a cafeteria with several tables full of homemade-baked goods.
The “Treasure Room,” which housed the antiques, was a favorite of Darlene Sanderson of Foxboro, who has been attending this church’s bazaar for five years.
“It’s like the old country fairs, the ones of the past,” Sanderson said of Oldtown’s fair. “This is the way country fairs used to be.”
In the same room, another shopper, Connie Farrands of Attleboro, found cut crystal “salt cellars,” which decades ago, could often be found on dinner tables set for large gatherings.
“They don’t make these anymore,” Farrands said.
Both Farrands and Sanderson enjoyed the congregants and event coordinators who made all the shoppers feel welcome.
“It’s a very big part of who we are as a church community,” the Rev. Kelly Thibeault said. “We really consider ourselves a church family, not only within our walls, but in the community.”
This same ambiance was found at the First Baptist Church across town.
“It’s a lovely fair. There’s a variety of things, and people are so warm and welcoming,” Kathy Vessello of Auburn said.
Christine Caron of North Attleboro, and her mother Lovis Estey, also of North Attleboro, were “making the rounds” to the various area church bazaars.
Caron found a bright yellow, knitted vest at one of the craft tables, and an angel figurine in one of the church basement’s adjacent rooms, where assorted knickknacks filled tables and shelves.
“We like to look at the homemade things,” Caron said.
Another factor of patronizing church fairs was the family ties to those churches. Caron went to vacation bible school at the First Baptist Church, while at Oldtown, Connie Farrands’ family, the Todds, were congregants from generations back.
For many churches, the history of their respective bazaars reach as far back as the early 20th century. When the Oldtown Church was in the process of having electricity installed in the 1900s, the women sold various goods to help with the cost, and the tradition continued over a century later.
The First Baptist Church fair has been going strong since approximately the 1920s.
“It is a time for people to come back to the church, and it helps us to involve people in the church,” said Karen Boucher, who like her father, is the church’s treasurer. “There are so many people we see that are friends now.”
But no matter how many years a church has held a bazaar, the event becomes an annual staple for members of the community. For the past 30 years, the Chartley United Methodist Church has become known for its unique aspects, such as the gatherings for breakfast and lunch.
The fellowship of a church family meant everything to parishioner Carole Smith of Norton, who has noticed that many people keep returning to the church fair, even if they no longer attend services.
“You get to see people that don’t come to church every week, but they come for the fair and the food,” Smith said.
Maureen Webb, the fair coordinator at the church, expressed the credo shared by the craft vendors who sell their items at church bazaars: “The people that do the crafts, they do it with love.”
