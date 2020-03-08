ATTLEBORO — Caution and common sense seem to be the watchwords in local houses of worship in the wake of concerns over the spreading and sometimes deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19.
Bishop of the Fall River Diocese Edgar da Cunha issued an advisory on Wednesday to all parishes including those in Attleboro and surrounding towns, urging vigilance coupled with efforts to limit person-to-person contact.
He noted that the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has assessed the risk of contracting the disease as minimal for now, but said parishes need to take steps to keep it that way.
“The immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low,” he said in a prepared statement. “All the same, the situation is of concern and needs to be closely monitored.”
Coronavirus is a potentially fatal respiratory disease that originated in China earlier this year and has since spread to at least 89 countries including the U.S.
The U.S. death toll from the virus climbed to 19 as of Sunday, with all but three victims in Washington state, and infections rose to over 430.
While the global death toll has risen past 3,400, more people have now recovered from the virus than are sickened by it. As of Saturday, nearly 90,000 cases weren reported in Asia; more than 8,000 in Europe; 6,000 in the Mideast; about 450 in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and fewer than 50 cases reported so far in Africa.
Worldwide there have been 3,828 deaths, according to WHO.
The number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for the new coronavirus jumped to 13 on Saturday, up from eight on Friday, state health officials announced.
That includes one confirmed case and 12 presumptive positive cases that are awaiting final confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The five new cases include four people from Middlesex County: a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s; as well as a man from Berkshire County in his 60s, the state Department of Public Health said in an emailed statement Saturday. No names or hometowns were disclosed.
DaCunha urged priests to be sure to wash their hands before Mass and use hand sanitizer before and after giving Holy Communion.
Ill people should stay home.
“Parishioners are not obliged to attend Mass if they are sick or experiencing symptoms of sickness,” he said.
He recommended the suspension of both hand shaking when exchanging the “sign of peace” during worship and using the chalice for Holy Communion.
“I think these are sensible measures to be taken during this time of heightened concern over the possible transmission of this coronavirus,” he said.
Diocesan spokesman John Kearns said there has not been a noticeable dropoff in attendance at Mass, but it may be too early to quantify that.
“We might get a better sign of that this weekend,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fred Saunders, administrative assistant at Second Congregational Church on Park Street, said his church is focused on limiting exposure and reducing fear.
As in the local Catholic churches, the Second Congregational is looking at common sense initiatives like eliminating the shaking of hands during the “passing the peace” portion of a service.
Hand sanitizer is in plentiful supply and available to all, Saunders said.
There are no plans to limit services or other activities like meetings of a Boy Scout Troop which uses the church, he said.
Saunders said the message the church is getting from its governing body, The United Church of Christ, is simple.
“Just continue with what you’re doing, but reduce the risk as much as possible,” he said.
The church is not only trying to prevent the spread of the virus, but also the spread of fear about the virus.
“We’re trying to keep the hysteria down and make sure people are focused on facts,” Saunders said.
Steve DuPlessie, a member and former pastor at Good News Bible Chapel on West Street, said the discovery of the virus next door in Pawtucket makes the threat more real than it would be if cases were confined to Washington, California or some other far-flung state.
“It brings it closer to home,” he said.
However, the church is not in panic mode and is working to keep people calm.
The case in Pawtucket involves a teacher at St. Raphael Academy who tested positive for the virus after returning with students from a trip to Europe last month.
The school is closed through March 13 to prevent transmission of the disease.
A statement on the school’s website said the closure comes out of an abundance of caution. Students are doing course work online.
“At this time, (the Rhode Island Department of Health) is not requiring that the school remain closed, but the St. Raphael Academy administration has decided to continue online coursework through March 13,” it said. “Although transmission risk is still low, we prefer to take a conservative approach.”
DuPlessie said church elders are considering a change in how they serve the bread during Communion to limit possible exposure.
In addition, the church has a hand sanitizer in the lobby. That’s not new.
It’s something that’s always in use, especially during flu season, he said.
And there are posters reminding people to wash their hands and cover their coughs.
As of yet, no one appears to be panicking, he said.
The aim is to keep things in perspective.
“The news reports will scare the wits out of you if you take it too seriously,” he said.
