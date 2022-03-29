ATTLEBORO — A coalition of area faith groups will march for peace in Ukraine Sunday.
A Walk for Peace, sponsored by the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, will begin at First Baptist Church, 118 South Main St., at 3 p.m. and is open to all.
It will end at Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St., where speakers will offer prayers of support for the people of Ukraine.
Leaders of the walk, including Interfaith Collaborative chaplain, the Rev. Bert Coté, the Rev. Rebecca Driscoll of First Baptist Church and the Rev. Dr. William Sencabaugh of Second Congregational Church, “invite the community to unify around peace and fellowship,” the group said in a statement.
The march will include a collection to support the Ukrainian relief effort. Second Congregational Church will distribute all proceeds to St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 44 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
The collaborative includes 36 houses of worship and faith communities, serving residents of 14 area cities and towns.
Sunday’s event follows two demonstrations held this month in the city that were sponsored by Attleboro’s Council on Human Rights to show support for Ukraine and people in Russia who oppose the war.