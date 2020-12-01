It was like the cleanup the day after a tropical storm or hurricane, but on a smaller scale.
Area residents, municipal employees and utility workers were busy Tuesday cleaning up from Monday’s strong wind and heavy rain storm that didn’t let up until the early morning hours Tuesday.
There were plenty of leaves, sticks and limbs, trees and stray holiday displays to collect and cart away.
And just be thankful Tuesday morning wasn’t your trash pickup day.
Winds topping 50 mph Monday brought down branches, trees and power lines, blocking roads, hitting homes and knocking out electrical service to thousands.
A total of 1,513 homes and businesses lost electricity in Attleboro, 2,421 in Rehoboth, 1,163 in Seekonk, and 1,356 in Franklin, according to National Grid. Just about all had power restored by Tuesday afternoon.
In Attleboro, Park Street (Route 118) was one area without electricity Monday night, and LaSalette Shrine’s holiday light display was shut down, not that many would have visited the popular site on such a stormy night.
A large tree was reported across the train tracks Monday afternoon near Manchester and Garden streets in Attleboro.
Also Monday afternoon, a tree in Norton was reported to have hit a house on Francis Street.
A high wind gust of 51 mph was measured at 3 p.m. Monday by the Attleboro Water Department and a high wind speed of 32 mph was registered at 1 a.m. Tuesday as the storm was winding down
There was also flooding, with 3.08 inches of rain measured by the water department.
Only three other December days on record had seen more rain, department records show.
Police and firefighters responded to several alarms, some caused by water leaks.
Seekonk firefighters early Tuesday morning responded to the old North School near the Attleboro line and determined a water leak activated an alarm. The school is now used for a special education collaborative.
For the second day in a row and first day of December, the thermometer Tuesday peaked in the low 60s. Wednesday is forecast to only get to 46, with a mix of sun and clouds and low of 27, with Thursday slightly warmer with sun.
Another rainstorm is expected to move into the area this weekend, possible as early as Friday, again with the potential to be measured in inches, meteorologists say.
What drought?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.