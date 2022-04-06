The area is celebrating Earth Day this month and into May with community-wide outdoor cleanups, the first one of which is set for Saturday in Norfolk.
Most of the events are part of the Great Massachusetts Cleanup program led by Keep Massachusetts Beautiful to get rid of unsightly litter along roadways and in public places and beautify communities.
Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in this area:
ATTLEBORO
Keep Attleboro Beautiful is making plans for its Fifth Annual Spring Cleanup Saturday, April 23 — the day after Earth Day.
As in past years, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. The goal is to clean until your trash bag is full, your area is clean, or until noon, whichever comes first, organizers say.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Online registration has opened for the Ninth Annual Great American Cleanup, run by Keep North Attleboro Beautiful.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 7.
Volunteers must confirm their registration and pick up their supplies, along with volunteer T-shirts, at one of two Town Hall nights, which are from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, April 21 and 28.
A raffle will be held both nights and at the high school lobby the day of the cleanup, where late registrants will also be able to sign up earlier that morning. Winners will be announced at a pizza party for volunteers at noon that same day.
Register and see cleanup spots at keepnabeautiful.com/volunteer opportunities/great american cleanup.
The event wasn’t held in 2020 and none of the accompanying events were held in 2021 because of the pandemic, though there was a cleanup.
FOXBORO
Foxboro moved its annual cleanup day to the fall last year partly due to COVID concerns.
“(The cleanup) had a very good response. They timed it with National Service Week and the support was excellent,” Town Manager William Keegan said. “The plan for the immediate future is to keep that event scheduled for the fall.”
For more information about Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, visit www.keepmassbeautiful.org.
MANSFIELD
The 15th annual Great Mansfield Cleanup is taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30. A volunteer-appreciation pizza party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the South Common.
Keep Mansfield Beautiful again is coordinating the town-wide cleanup.
This year’s event marks a return to a full in-person, one-day effort, with large groups permitted and no face coverings required.
Volunteers can register through April 29, although early registration by April 15 is requested. Sign up at www.keepmansfieldbeautiful.com.
To cover the expense of running the annual cleanup, Keep Mansfield Beautiful is also seeking financial donations from local businesses and residents. Donations can be made at www.keepmansfieldbeautiful.com.
NORFOLK
The Norfolk Grange invites residents of all ages to celebrate Earth Day by participating in Norfolk’s 13th Annual Clean and Green Town-wide Cleanup Saturday, April 9. Participants may also collect litter before Saturday.
Drop off collected litter and recyclables at the Grange Hall at 28 Rockwood Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on cleanup day.
Participants may also request their collected litter or large items be picked up at the site of the cleanup. Contact Kevin Roche at 508-328-5604 for such pickup Saturday by Lions Club volunteers.
Participants may pick up volunteer certificates documenting their community service during drop-off times at the Grange Hall.
For more info, visit www.facebook.com/norfolkgrange or contact Robin Biscaia at 508-740-2777.
NORTON
The town’s spring cleanup is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
Keep Norton Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help clean designated areas around town.
Register from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Highway Department behind town hall.
Also, register 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Wheaton College, Lot 3.
Lunch will be provided at Bog Iron Brewing at 33 West Main St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A wristband is required.
For more information and to register go to sites.google.com/norton.k12.ma.us/norton-town-spring-clean-up. For questions, email jdonofrio@nortonmaus.com.
Also, Norton’s Conservation Department will be hosting a cookout and scavenger hunt at Camp Edith Read, 79 North Worcester St., from noon to 2 p.m on cleanup day, April 23.
Business donations are sought. Call 508-285-0275.
PLAINVILLE
The Keep Plainville Beautiful cleanup activities will take place the week of April 16 to 23.
Kickoff is Saturday, April 16, and KPB will have a table set up outside next to the Humphrey House at 136 South St., next to the old town hall site.
Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, bags and gloves. Limited quantities are available.
The table will be staffed Saturdays, April 16 and April 23, for supplies and bag drop-off. Participants are encouraged to dispose of bags with their own trash, if possible. Separating recyclables is appreciated, organizers say.
Sign up on the Facebook page Keep Plainville Beautiful or on “Sign-up Genius” https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4BA9A629A0F4C43-plainville1.
REHOBOTH
The town-wide Keep Rehoboth Beautiful Spring Cleanup is scheduled the week of April 16 to 24.
Volunteers are urged to clean up litter along roads throughout town.
The event was scaled down last year, but many volunteers collected about 160 bags of trash.
The highway department loaded four dump trucks with them. KRB member Jen LeComte collected 32 bags along with 1,176 plastic nip bottles during a single week.
For more information, visit www.keeprehobothbeautiful.com.
SEEKONK
The Seekonk Land Conservation Trust and the Runnins River Watershed Alliance are holding their Annual Earth Day cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
Volunteers will meet at the Martin Wildlife Refuge parking area next to the Veterans Hall and across from the Grist Mill on Fall River Avenue (Route 114A). Participants will scatter to clean up other Land Trust properties within the watershed.
Bags, gloves, and tools will be provided if needed. Bring your own water bottle and tick repellent.
WRENTHAM
The town’s annual cleanup is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
The cleanup will be headquartered at the senior center parking lot at 400 Taunton St., where bags and street assignments will be given out.
Volunteers can go out at their convenience either Saturday or Sunday, organizer Donna Nye said. The filled bags can be dropped off to the right of the senior center before 5 p.m. Sunday.