ATTLEBORO — Area clergy are asking residents to join in a doorstep candlelight vigil Monday night, and then take part in an online show of solidarity against racism and police brutality.
The Greater Attleboro Interfaith Network (GAIN) and the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, which represent a spectrum of religious and charitable organizations around the area, released a statement Thursday night saying, “Let us find the empathy and love to take action that will end systemic racism. Let us grieve; let us move forward with an action of love for our neighbor.”
And on Saturday, a separate protest and vigil are planned in Norton. For the events on Norton Common, participants are asked to bring signs and posters, without sticks for the vigil at 4 p.m. For the vigil, set for 8:45 p.m., those taking part are asked to bring candles and flashlights.
In Attleboro, the interfaith group is urging residents to stand outside their doors at 9 p.m. Monday with lighted candles for nine minutes to honor the memory of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last month.
They are asked to then take a photo with the candle, write down how they are committed to building better relationships and post the selfie and message to the GAIN Facebook page.
Floyd, 46, was the Minneapolis resident who died on Memorial Day after an officer was videoed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
All four Minneapolis officers involved in the incident were fired and are now facing criminal charges. His death, and the video, have sparked protests around the nation, including several in the local area.
“As you stand with your candle, reflect on ways you can build and nurture relationships with your neighbor, with your local community responder, with someone new,” the statement said.
“May this GAIN display of pictures, and the many ways residents are committed to expanding relationships with community members, light our way,” it added.
The events are among several organized in the area.
There will be a demonstration at Capron Park in Attleboro at 1 p.m. Sunday, organized by a Bishop Feehan High School junior that will feature speakers and a moment of silence for Floyd.
On Friday, a march from Mansfield High School to the town police station, organized by a Mansfield High student, drew several hundred people.
And on Wednesday, a demonstration was held in North Attleboro that brought more than 100 people to the Community School to ask people to stand against racism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.