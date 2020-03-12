Coffee is the staple of the morning routine for many people.
And to keep people running, coffee and convenience store chains are doing their best to keep stores clean in addition to other steps to ensure safety in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Blake Larsen, manager of the Dunkin on North Main Street, said the chain’s corporate headquarters has taken action, including no longer taking customers’ reusable plastic Dunkin cups.
“They don’t want us to take the refills,” Larsen said, referring to the Dunkin cups customers have purchased to get their cup of java at a price break.
In addition, employees are working harder to keep the store clean.
“I’m washing down every touchable surface at least every half-hour,” Larsen said.
In a statement, Dunkin CEO Dave Hoffman said the company is also requiring franchisees and their crew members to re-take food safety training and temporarily halting food sampling.
“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by the virus, and I want to personally thank all of our franchisees, licensees, employees and restaurant team members who have committed to protect our guests and each other,” Hoffmann said.
Likewise, Starbucks has also discontinued the use of personal reusable cups and has stopped offering tasting samples. Stores are honoring the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup and employees are cleaning surfaces more often.
The Seattle-based chain has stores in South Attleboro, Foxboro and Seekonk. When a reporter visited the South Attleboro store Thursday, questions were referred to the corporate media office.
In an email to customers detailing safety precautions, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said 90 percent of the stores in China that were closed immediately after the outbreak have since reopened.
While the company is maintaining regular operations across the U.S., Johnson said it is monitoring the situation and may even limit seating to improve "social distancing," which is recommended by health officials.
The company is also prepared to limit orders by mobile order-only for pickup through the store app or by taking orders at drive-thrus only, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.