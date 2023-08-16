Attleboro and two area collaboratives have been awarded state grants for child services.
Attleboro is receiving $164,540.
Self Help, which serves North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Easton and other communities, is earmarked for $623,739.
And People Acting in Community, which involves Seekonk, Rehoboth, Dighton and other towns and cities, is set to get $411,432.
The grants are part of $15.5 million announced Wednesday for organizations providing child development services and resources for families with young children.
The Coordinated Family and Community Engagement Grants are going to 81 organizations across the state.
Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw and Director of Rural Affairs Anne Gobi visited the Leverett Library to announce the awards and hear from families on rural child care challenges as well as see first-hand the impact the grants have on improving child development and family engagement.
The grants support access to early education and care that “address the developmental, social and emotional needs of young children and their families,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said.
Besides providing affordable child care and early literacy as well as addressing the youth mental health crisis, the grants are helping those living in emergency shelters, including migrant families, state officials say.
The programs promote collaboration between agencies that serve young children and their families.
“These grants support the needs of the whole family — ensuring that our youngest students have access to services that support their well-being, optimal development, and school readiness, while also strengthening the capacity of families and parents as their child’s first teacher,” Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler said. “This state funding will not only support our children, but is also an investment in our local communities, setting our youngest learners up for school and lifetime success.”
