President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to provide $10,000 in student debt relief for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.

Those changes could mean a world of difference for many area college students and former students trying to reduce their financial burdens.

