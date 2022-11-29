police body-worn camera

A police officer wears a body camera on his chest.

The North Attleboro and Mansfield police departments have each been awarded thousands of dollars in state grants to purchase body-worn cameras.

The North Attleboro department got $67,950 and Mansfield $96,543, the governor’s office announced Monday.

