The North Attleboro and Mansfield police departments have each been awarded thousands of dollars in state grants to purchase body-worn cameras.
The North Attleboro department got $67,950 and Mansfield $96,543, the governor’s office announced Monday.
The grants were a portion of nearly $2.5 million awarded to 32 police departments statewide to expand or implement body-worn camera programs.
But some Attleboro area police chiefs who received funds say implementing a program is not as simple as throwing on a body camera and hitting the streets.
The state grants do not include money to pay for secure cloud storage systems or maintenance necessary for the programs, which is more costly than the cameras, they say.
In addition, the grants require towns to iron out bargaining issues with the police unions regarding policies and procedures over how the cameras will be used.
North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade and Mansfield Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said Tuesday they are in the process of choosing a vendor for the devices.
McQuade said the town has already approved funding for cloud storage for the contents of the devices and maintenance.
In October, Town Manager Michael Borg said the program would cost $69,000 a year for a five-year contract.
Acting Mansfield Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said the town is pursuing other grant funding to help pay for cloud storage and maintenance. In addition, agreements have to be reached with police unions.
Since the mid-1990s, Mansfield has had dash cameras and interior cameras in their cruisers and officers have worn body microphones.
Last year, three other area police departments received grants for the camera programs. Foxboro was awarded $105,010; Seekonk, $44,619; and Rehoboth, $37,711.
Of those towns, however, Rehoboth is the only department ready to put officers out on the street with body cameras.
Police Chief James Trombetta said officers may be hitting the streets to train with the cameras in a couple of weeks.
Trombetta said the town approved funding to pay for the cloud storage and maintenance through the camera vendor.
Including the cost of the cameras, the agreement is for five years at $127,000 with replacement of the cameras halfway through the contract, according to the police chief.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said a camera program has not been implemented yet because the grant did not include funding for cloud storage and maintenance.
Grace said it is too costly for small municipalities to build a secure storage system and hire someone to maintain it and respond to public records requests.
In addition, Grace and other chiefs said it is better to have a camera vendor maintain the cloud storage system because the companies have the expertise and their systems are more secure from cyber hacking.
“The state should fully fund the program,” Grace said.
Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said he is waiting to see if the state’s new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission mandates the use of the cameras and creates policies and procedures before negotiating with the police unions.
State police were the first to start using cameras last December. Footage from one trooper’s camera was used to help identify suspects in an Attleboro home invasion last year.
The state wants more police departments to use body-worn cameras and several departments have said their police unions have agreed to wear them.
In 2021, the Baker-Polito administration awarded $4 million to help implement or expand local police departments’ body-worn camera programs as part of a 5-year, $20 million investment in the technology across the state.
In announcing the grants Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker called body-worn cameras “an important tool to enhance accountability, improve investigations and strengthen relationships between police and the communities they serve.”
This year’s grants will allow 27 departments to introduce new body-worn camera programs in 2023 and allow five departments to expand existing programs.
“Body-worn cameras are a transformative tool for law enforcement. This technology strengthens transparency and accountability while promoting best practices and improving police-community relations,” Pubic Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said in a statement.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
