Attleboro area communities are getting state money to train town and school employees to prevent cyber attacks.
Funding is earmarked for Attleboro to train 250 city employees; North Attleboro, 800 town and school employees; and Norton, 400 town and school workers; Foxboro, 700 town and school employees; Norfolk, 117 town and school employees; and Wrentham, 17 town employees.
Also, Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton is slated to get money to train 81 employees.
The governor’s office announced the funding Wednesday as the second round of award recipients for the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program.
Over 44,000 municipal and public school employees from 107 local government organizations will receive critical training to better detect and avoid cyber threats, the state office said.
Identified by the National Governors Association as “the single most effective factor in preventing security breaches and data losses,” the cybersecurity awareness training will provide online end-user training and cyber threat simulations.
The employees will learn the latest techniques commonly used by cyber criminals to gain access to IT systems and data, including email phishing attacks, Smishing’ SMS attacks, USB drop attacks, and link-based, attachment-based, and data-entry attacks.
The grant program is managed by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security and is funded with $250,000 ing Information Technology money from Gov. Charlie Baker’s General Governmental Bond Bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.