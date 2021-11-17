Four area communities — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk — are receiving state grants to benefit their downtowns and other areas.
Attleboro is earmarked to get $25,000 for a study of the city’s downtown that is expected to bring new signage.
The grant is from the state Housing and Community Development’s Massachusetts Downtown Initiative.
“Downtown is currently visually cluttered, with multiple signs in varying stages of disrepair pointing visitors to select assets and amenities,” state Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said. “The MDI grant will allow the city to design effective, aesthetically pleasing signage and place it strategically throughout downtown.”
The project is expected to improve the experience of navigating downtown Attleboro for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
“This is one more initiative we are doing to improve the downtown experience,” Mayor Paul Heroux said. “By having uniform signs, it will improve the look of and improve perceptions of city center.”
The study is expected to begin by January and finish by next summer.
The other area communities are getting grants through the state’s Housing Choice Community Grant Program.
North Attleboro is set to receive $75,000 to help plan the redevelopment of the former Courtois Sand and Gravel site on Mendon Road, which the town owns.
Local officials are looking at the 72-acre site for mixed use residential/commercial development. However, the site lacks suitable water and sewer service.
The grant money will be used to study the process and costs of building a sewer line and the feasibility of constructing an onsite septic system.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, has been advocating for $4 million to extend sewers to the property. The money would come from the state’s share of new federal funds aimed at rebounding from the pandemic.
In Mansfield, the town is slated for $82,500 to develop zoning changes for transit-oriented development in the center of town.
The money is slated to be used for community engagement and planning to bring proposed zoning changes to town meeting for approval from residents.
Town officials have been promoting transit development because of the train station.
Seekonk is receiving $74,660 to conduct an in-depth assessment of the Route 6 corridor to come up with strategies to guide future development in the area and transform longstanding but outdated big box store and commercial strip developments.
Route 6 is one of the oldest shopping destinations for the Rhode Island and Massachusetts area.
The grants are part of more than $4 million in awards to 39 communities through the two grant programs.
Housing Choice funding enables communities to pursue infrastructure projects, property acquisition, equipment purchases, or feasibility or impact designs for projects.
The Housing Choice Community Grant Program is for towns and cities that have been designated Housing Choice communities by Massachusetts for their commitment to increasing housing production and planning for future growth.
