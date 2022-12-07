Several area communities are among dozens of cities and towns receiving state funds to improve technology and enhance services by collaborating with other communities.
While most area communities are getting regional grants, Foxboro and Norfolk are among those also receiving their own information technology grants.
Foxboro is earmarked for $198,960 for the implementation of a new e-permitting system, which will enhance the ability of residents and businesses to transact and interact with town departments.
Norfolk is receiving an IT grant for $20,000 to implement a cloud-based phone system.
As for regional/shared services Community Compact grants, area communities in the pipeline for those are:
- Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Seekonk and 19 other municipalities, earmarked for $78,725 for climate resiliency. That grant request was submitted by the regional planning agency Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD).
- Plainville is among eight communities sharing $197,585 for cybersecurity for water systems.
- Foxboro, Mansfield, Wrentham and Norfolk are among 11 communities getting $85,896 for regional medical services.
- Wrentham and Norfolk are among 10 communities getting $200,000 for regional fire training.
The grants are among 78 for this fiscal year announced Tuesday as part of the state’s Community Compact program.
In the latest round, $5 million in IT grants was awarded to support technology-focused initiatives across 61 municipalities, and 17 Efficiency and Regionalization grants distributing $2 million were awarded for regionalization efforts across 102 municipalities.
“This grant cycle includes a number of important technology and cybersecurity project proposals at the municipal level that will improve digital services offerings to constituents and strengthen municipal cybersecurity defenses against potential threats,” said Curt Wood, secretary of Technology Services and Security.