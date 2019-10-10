Most Attleboro area communities are receiving state grants for their recycling, composting and waste reduction programs.
Aiming to strengthen recycling programs across Massachusetts, the governor’s office has awarded more than $2.9 million to 262 municipalities and regional solid waste districts.
Attleboro is earmarked to receive $36,000, North Attleboro $15,600, Seekonk $9,900, Mansfield $9,900, Plainville $6,600, Norfolk $4,550, and Wrentham $4,200 under the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program.
“Some of the most important environmental protection work happens every day in communities across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday. “With this assistance from the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program, local officials, residents and small business owners can continue the important work of protecting neighborhoods and natural resources.”
Under SMRP, which was created under the Green Communities Act and is administered by Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, 219 communities qualified for the Recycling Dividends Program and will receive payments ranging from $2,100 to $97,500 for a total of $2.93 million statewide.
The RDP recognizes municipalities that have implemented policies and programs proven to maximize materials reuse and recycling, as well as waste reduction.
Communities that earn RDP payments must reinvest the funds in their recycling programs for things such as new recycling bins or carts, public education and outreach campaigns, collection of hard-to-recycle items and the establishment of recycling programs in schools, municipal buildings and other public spaces.
“Communities that decrease the waste stream and increase recycling, composting and reuse are helping to build a healthier environment and a stronger economy,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said. “The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to working with cities and towns across Massachusetts to promote residential and commercial recycling and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create renewable energy, and stimulate the economy.”
Organics, paper, metals and plastic constitute more than 65 percent of the materials thrown away, according to MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg, describing them as “valuable materials.”
“These SMRP grants will help communities pump up their current recycling programs, capturing more materials that can be reused and recycled, and helping them cut their waste disposal costs,” Suuberg said.
