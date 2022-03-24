Area residents and businesses are forking over much more money than they had been fueling up their vehicles and heating their homes, and more of their tax dollars are covering municipal fuel expenses.
After a snowy winter that has left many communities with deficits in their snow removal budgets, rising fuel costs are bringing about more deficits, town and city officials say.
“The rising gas prices are affecting us a lot,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said.
City vehicles, including DPW trucks, fire engines, ambulances and police cruisers have to continuously be fueled up.
“The volatility in gas prices is one reason I moved to hybrids and am planning a pilot program with electric vehicles powered with renewable clean energy for some city departments,” Heroux said.
The skyrocketing gas prices are impacting the city in other ways.
“In addition to the cost of gas going up, the cost of shipping has gone up because of the gas price increases and therefore when we buy regular products to run the city, those prices have also gone up,” Heroux said.
A prime example, last year the city wastewater department budgeted $975,000 for chemicals to clean the water. This year it had to budget $1.4 million.
“We are not doing any excess capacity, that is just inflation,” Heroux said. “There is no other way to pay for this but to increase the wastewater rate, which the city council will need to vote to approve.”
Jeremy Stull, Attleboro’s director of budget and administration, said the fuel costs are “touching every part of our budget.”
DPW Superintendent Mike Tyler has sent a request to the city council for an additional $80,000 for gasoline and diesel fuel “to get us through the fiscal year as a result of higher prices,” Stull said.
Trash haulers — including Waste Management, which serves several communities in the area, including Attleboro and North Attleboro — are passing increased fuel costs on to customers.
“Our solid waste program needs to pay a fuel premium to our vendor when fuel gets above a certain level, so that has been increasing,” Stull said.
As with many companies that are involved in transportation of goods, Waste Management implemented a fuel surcharge as part of its customer billing several years ago, company representative Garrett Trierweiler said.
“WM’s fuel surcharge is tied directly to the nationally-reported average price of diesel fuel, and as the price of fuel fluctuates up or down over time, customer billings will reflect these increases or decreases in the fuel surcharge,” Trierweiler said.
The situation is taxing this year’s budgets and proving a challenge as budgets for the upcoming fiscal year are now being developed.
“Fuel is an input to a great number of supplies across departments and we are seeing requests for increased supply budgets for seed, fertilizer, and a whole host of chemicals,” Stull said. “These requests are for the current fiscal 2022 budget as well as in preliminary discussions for the fiscal 2023 budget. We have not completely quantified the cost across city departments, but the effects are being felt far and wide.”
Reductions in other areas of municipal budgets are a real possibility, officials acknowledge.
“Budgeting always requires tradeoffs, as our resources are finite,” Stull said. “If we need to spend more money on fuel and fuel-driven supplies, that means that there is less money to accomplish other priorities.”
Plainville is in a similar boat.
“It’s putting pressure on every department for gasoline, diesel, heating fuel, asphalt, delivery charges,” Town Administrator Brian Noble said. “It’s hard to budget when the prices are so volatile.”
In Norton, which is dealing with a projected $135,000 snow deficit, another deficit for fuel is pretty much a given.
“There is great uncertainty now,” Town Manager Michael Yunits. “If prices remain where they are now we anticipate a shortfall of $40,000 in our gasoline account.”
Over in neighboring Mansfield, the picture is similar.
“At this point in time, our original town motor fuel budget of $135,000 was not going to be sufficient and as such it currently resides at $211,000,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said. “It is being monitored closely and will be adjusted upward if needed.”
Wrentham officials are also scratching their heads.
“Our town-wide unleaded fuel budget is quickly becoming a problem. Probably not a big surprise given the crazy price increases over the last several months,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “If prices stay consistent, we will be looking at a fiscal year-end deficit, and the budget likely for our unleaded account will be depleted by April. At this pace, our diesel fuel account will be similar possibly depleted by May based on monthly fuel usage trends for both.”
Sweet added he has had to re-evaluate the fiscal 2023 fuel budget.
Foxboro town officials are also struggling to get a grip on escalating costs.
“It’s difficult to determine right now since we have not seen the impact yet since we get billed monthly for our shipments of fuel,” Town Manager William Keegan said. “We know it went up but the actual impact is still to be determined and we are watching it carefully.”
Norfolk is not being affected as much as other towns.
“We haven’t been adversely affected yet because we have a fixed contract for fuel and we’re able to purchase it in large quantities,” Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said. “We recently purchased about 5,000 gallons each of diesel and unleaded and likely don’t need to fill up until June or July.”