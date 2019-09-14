Attleboro homeowners get their trash and recycling waste picked up every week by a contractor hired by the city.
In Foxboro, however, homeowners have to hire their own waste hauler.
Down in Rehoboth, residents bring their trash to a town transfer station and the town does not provide for a pickup service.
There is no standardized way of handling trash pickup and recycling in the Attleboro area and the costs vary from community to community.
The North Attleboro method costs homeowners $225 a year. The price charged by the town has not increased in recent years, but the price of processing recyclable material is increasing and could push up prices in the future, accord to director of solid waste, Michele Bernier.
The town’s contract is with Waste Management, the same firm that handles Attleboro’s and Mansfield’s trash and recycling.
Attleboro solid waste administrator Jessica Santos said every unit of housing in Attleboro is charged $202 per year, and that is based on the $73 per ton the city pays for trash and $15 per ton for recyclable materials.
In Plainville, the town’s contract with E.L. Harvey & Sons increased last year and homeowners are now charged $150 a year rather than $120. It was the first increase in 17 years.
In Foxboro, where homeowners have to hire their own contractor, the local firm Dooley Disposal Services charges $504 a year.
Homeowners in Norton also have to hire their own firm.
Rehoboth residents take their trash to a transfer station where it is shipped out to processors.
Health Agent Karl Drown said the town charges $40 a year for a sticker to use the transfer station and another $30 for a card that gets punched every time you drop off. Larger items get more punches than a regular bag of trash.
While some communities have a flat rate that is charged per household, others, such as Mansfield, include trash disposal costs from Waste Management in the overall budget.
The amount charged to homeowners is equal to the percentage of the trash compared to the budget as a whole. When tax bills are sent out to homeowners, there is a breakdown of how much of it is due to trash disposal.
John Stanbrook, Mansfield’s assistant town manager and finance director, said that comes to an average of $133 for a house valued at $440,000.
