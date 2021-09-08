Area communities are recognizing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Saturday, but some programs to honor the victims are being held the following weekend.
A rundown of the events follows by community:
ATTLEBORO
VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20 will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 122 Park St. for local food pantries. The drive will be preceded by a flag raising ceremony and moment of silence to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks. Those donating nonperishable food and personal care items are asked to have the donations in bags and in the trunk of their cars.
The public is invited to the annual POW MIA and 9-11 candlelight vigil and remembrance ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial Triangle in Capron Park at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The first part of the event will be a remembrance of the 9/11 victims. The second part honors prisoners of war and those missing in action.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
A memorial ceremony is scheduled from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Baptist Common, where the town’s 9/11 memorial is located between Park and North Washington streets. The event is sponsored by the local Department of Veteran Services.
FOXBORO
The town’s annual Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which has been designated a national Day of Service. “It’s a day of service, a day of remembrance and a day of thanks,” organizer A.J. Dooley said.
Volunteers are urged to collect litter along roads and in other public spaces throughout town starting Saturday morning. Participants are asked to report to the Schneider Electric parking lot at Bird Street and Railroad Avenue beginning at 8 a.m.
To assist in planning, volunteers are urged to sign up in advance by visiting the cleanup day website at www.cleanupfoxboro.org. However, walk-ons are welcome and can sign up Saturday morning for route assignments.
SEEKONK
The town and local schools are commemorating the 20th anniversary at 11 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the public safety building next to town hall on Peck Street.
“As always, Seekonk will mourn those who lost their lives that day and in subsequent efforts to restore security to this country, as well as those who lost their lives in the continuous battle against terrorism,” officials said. “We pay tribute to our courageous public safety employees and veterans, and to Seekonk residents who participated in the long and difficult task to clean up at the World Trade Center site. We must never forget.”
For more information, contact Christine Ribeiro at 508-336-8123, ext. 51028.
