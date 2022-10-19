Mattresses and box springs will no longer be picked up free in Massachusetts starting in November.
The ban is the result of new rules by the state Department of Environmental Protection through its 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mattresses and box springs will no longer be picked up free in Massachusetts starting in November.
The ban is the result of new rules by the state Department of Environmental Protection through its 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan.
As a result, Attleboro said on its Facebook page that it will announce a recycling plan in the near future.
Meanwhile, Mansfield already has a plan in place.
“As a result of the upcoming mattress and textile ban, the town has selected a Massachusetts company by the name of HandUp, a social impact business, located in New Bedford that recycles and upcycles mattresses in an environmentally sustainable way, as its preferred vendor for mattress recycling as well as box springs,” Joshua Reinke, interim DPW director, said in a press release.
He said as of Oct. 14, Mansfield residents can contact HandUp to make an appointment for curbside pickup of a mattress or box spring by going to handupmattress.com/curbside-pickup or by calling 774-271-8744.
The pickup costs $50 for each mattress and box spring.
Mattresses and box springs can also be dropped off at the New Bedford facility for $35 each.
Curbside pickup will be once a month, with the first collection on Nov. 23.
MassDEP aims to reduce the state’s waste by 90 percent, down to 570,000 tons, by 2050. It has also lowered the threshold on commercial organic and food waste on facilities that generate more than one-half ton of these materials per week.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.