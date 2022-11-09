Election Day 2022
Buy Now

Plainville residents vote Tuesday at the town’s public safety building.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Area residents bucked voters statewide Tuesday by rejecting a so-called “Millionaire’s Tax,” but went along with them in requiring dental insurance companies to spend the lion’s share of premiums on their clients.

Statewide, voters narrowly approved Question 1 which asked voters if they approved of establishing “an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million.”

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Question 1 Millionaires Tax

Community YES Percentage No Percentage
Attleboro 7451 50 7462 50
Foxboro 3318 43 4407 57
Mansfield 4457 45.4 5368 54
Norfolk 2119 41.8 2951 58.2
North Attleboro 4869 45 5944 55
Norton 3172 45.2 3838 54.8
Plainville 1762 44.2 2223 55.8
Rehoboth 2054 39.9 3098 60.1
Seekonk 2727 46.1 3192 53.9
Wrentham 2210 38.2 3579 61.8
Total 34139 44.8 42062 55.19

Question 2 Dental Insurance

Community YES Percentage No Percentage
Attleboro 10019 67.45 4835 32.55
Foxboro 5185 67.8 2461 32.2
Mansfield 6662 68.2 3113 31.8
Norfolk 3400 67.6 1633 32.4
North Attleboro 7110 66 3657 34
Norton 4738 67.8 2246 32.2
Plainville 2629 66.1 1356 33.9
Rehoboth 3076 60.6 2003 39.4
Seekonk 3818 65.1 2050 34.9
Wrentham 3800 66.1 1953 33.9
Total 50437 66.58 25307 33.41

Tags