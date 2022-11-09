Area residents bucked voters statewide Tuesday by rejecting a so-called “Millionaire’s Tax,” but went along with them in requiring dental insurance companies to spend the lion’s share of premiums on their clients.
Statewide, voters narrowly approved Question 1 which asked voters if they approved of establishing “an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million.”
All told 52%, or 1,189,641 voters throughout Massachusetts, said yes to the new tax while 48%, or 1,099,547, said no.
The answer was different in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area. A total of 42,062 voters, or just over 55%, said no to the new tax while 34,139, or just under 45%%, said yes.
Not one of the 10 communities was in favor of the tax.
The most opposed was Wrentham, where 61.8 % of voters said no.
Rehoboth also topped the 60% mark with 60.1% of voters rejecting the new tax.
Attleboro was almost evenly divided with 50.04% voting against the tax and 49.96% voting for it.
All other communities had 54% or more voting no.
Legislators say the money generated by the surtax will be used for education and infrastructure such as the repair of roads and bridges.
Dental insurers
Question 2 was popular with voters. It requires dental insurance companies to spend at least 83% of premiums on the insured.
Statewide, the ballot question won in landslide with 71.3% of voters supporting it.
The percentage wasn’t that high in The Sun Chronicle area but it was still high — 50,437, or 66.58%, of voters said yes.
The community with the highest percentage in favor was Mansfield, 68.2%. Rehoboth was the lowest, 60.6%. The next lowest was in Seekonk at 65.1%.
All the others were above that number.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.