With yet another snowstorm forecast to arrive Friday, many area communities are delaying trash collection to Saturday, implementing parking bans and closing municipal buildings.
Up to roughly a foot of snow is forecast, but if it’s a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain as expected, that would reduce snowfall amounts, meteorologists said.
Snow was forecast to start after midnight and become heaviest in the morning before switching to a mix of precipitation by mid-morning. The storm should taper off by nightfall, forecasters said.
“For a few hours before and then during the morning rush hour, AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting the snow to fall at an extremely heavy rate of 1-2 inches per hour and we are very concerned about how this will impact commuters,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. “The combination of reduced visibility from the snow and slippery road conditions will make for a dangerous Friday morning commute and people in these areas are advised to consider altering their plans to work remotely, if at all possible, or delay travel until the snow has ended and travel conditions have improved.
“In parts of Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the evening commute will also be impacted by lingering snow and across the region colder temperatures will cause snow and slush to refreeze into Friday night resulting in further travel challenges.”
With school vacation, there’s no need to delay or cancel classes, but the latest storm will disrupt trash pickup and other municipal services.
“After waiting as long as possible, I am going to close city hall,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said Thursday afternoon.
City hall employees will work remotely from home during their normal business hours, Heroux said.
The library and senior center will also be closed.
In North Attleboro, an overnight winter parking ban has been extended to until 9 a.m. Friday.
“Do not park on the roads or any public lot the town DPW plows,” town officials said.
In Mansfield, a townwide parking ban has been issued through midnight Saturday, prohibiting on-street parking.
In Wrentham, there will be no street parking during snow removal.
“DPW plow drivers will be doing their best to clear the roads of snow so YOU do your best to clear the roads of cars,” police said on Facebook. “Do not park on the roads before, during and immediately after the storm. Violators may be ticketed and towed.”
Down in Seekonk, a parking ban is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.
In Attleboro, trash collection was already being delayed because of Monday’s holiday.
Normal Thursday collections will be picked up Saturday. Those with Friday pickup won’t have their trash collected until next Friday.
“Because two weeks of trash/recycling will be picked up on one day, Friday’s residents only will be allowed to put out an additional trash bag equal to 32 gallons or less to make up for this Friday’s missed pickup,” the city said.
The trash bags don’t need to be the white Attleboro trash bags.
In Plainville, Friday’s route will be collected Saturday.
“Do not put out your trash & recycling so that it gets buried by the plows or covered with falling snow,” town officials said. “Try to place your trash & recycling in a spot that the driver can reach without climbing high snow banks.”
Friday trash collection is also being delayed to Saturday in Mansfield and Wrentham.
“We respectfully request that you wait to place your carts curbside until snow removal operations are complete,” Mansfield officials said.
Carts must be curbside by 7 a.m. Saturday.
Courts were also scheduled to be closed Friday.