Several area communities are earmarked to receive state grants to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety.
Attleboro is getting $35,012 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Several area communities are earmarked to receive state grants to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety.
Attleboro is getting $35,012 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
North Attleboro is getting $37,825 for messaging signs.
Plainville is poised to receive $44,800 to install solar-powered Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons at existing crosswalks at its elementary schools, the Wood and Jackson, on busy Route 106.
Foxboro is slated for $50,000 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and $25,000 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/crossing signals.
Norton will receive $41,800 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
Norfolk is getting $15,335 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
The funding is part of a $16.4 million grant package from the state’s Shared Streets & Spaces Program that was announced Tuesday.
In the program’s largest round of funding, 184 grants are being awarded to 138 municipalities and seven regional transit authorities to make streets and sidewalks better, safer, and more welcoming for people with disabilities, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders, children and seniors, and for a range of outdoor activities
The program provides technical assistance and project funding to help cities and towns design and implement changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and community growth and revitalization.
The latest round of funding placed particular emphasis on two new types of projects: reducing vehicle speeds and purchasing equipment to improve and maintain transportation infrastructure.
“With speeding and speeding-related crashes becoming more and more prevalent as we emerge from the pandemic, safety and driving at appropriate speeds has never been so important,” Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler said in a news release. “Many of the projects funded in this grant round will make our streets safer for everyone, whether they are walking, bicycling, taking public transportation or driving.”
MassDOT is particularly focused on projects that reduce vehicular speeds and provide safe mobility for children and seniors to public transportation, housing, and open space and parks.
A total of $50 million in grants has been allocated for 494 projects since the program was launched during the pandemic in June 2020.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.