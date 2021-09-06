A bipartisan group in Congress is introducing legislation to further cooperation between the United States and Israel on artificial intelligence research.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, whose district includes the communities in the Attleboro area, is one of five Democrats and Republicans backing the bill.
“As the United States pivots away from the failed forever wars, we must recommit ourselves to strong alliances with friends and be prepared to compete with the emerging threat of” China, he said.
“Partnering with Israel and developing an Artificial Intelligence Research Center will help our generation lead in R&D globally,” he added. “By investing in the technologies of the future with our allied partners, we can build an economy that prepares us to tackle the challenges of the next generation.”
The bill directs the U.S. secretary of state, in consultation with the secretary of commerce and the heads of other relevant U.S. agencies, to establish a joint U.S.-Israel AI Center in the United States.
The center will serve as a hub for research and development in AI across the public, private and education sectors in the two nations, Auchincloss said in a statement Friday. This bill is a companion to legislation introduced in the Senate by a bipartisan group in that chamber.
