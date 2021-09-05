U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, has joined with a group of fellow Democrats in the House to launch the COVID-19 Global Vaccination Caucus with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., as co-chairs.
Auchincloss’s district includes the communities in the Attleboro area.
With only 24% of the world’s population fully vaccinated, the caucus will advocate for the manufacturing, production, and distribution of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.
“In effect, this will encourage a U.S.-led program to increase the vaccinated populations of poor countries to protect those populations but also to block the spread of dangerous COVID-19 variants to the United States,” the caucus said in a statement released Friday.
“The world needs America to lead. The fight against Covid-19 is a transnational challenge that calls for vision and boldness,” said Auchincloss. “In the past, Americans have brought forth their best in times of crisis. Out of crisis comes opportunity and after Trump abased our country on the world stage for four years, the United States can reclaim moral leadership with vaccine diplomacy.”
Earlier this year, Auchincloss called for a Marshall Plan for vaccines and led a resolution backing such an effort with 21 colleagues.
