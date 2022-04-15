U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss says that he’s happy to be sanctioned by Russia, but the focus should be on helping Ukraine.
“Whatever I did to anger Putin, good,” the Newton Democrat tweeted Thursday night after broadcast reports that the Russian foreign ministry had placed him and several other members of the state’s congressional delegation on a “stop list.”
In all, 398 of the 435 members of Congress were sanctioned in apparent retaliation by Russia for similar sanctions the United States imposed on Russian lawmakers in March, WPRI-TV reported Thursday.
The freshman lawmaker, whose 4th Congressional District includes the Attleboro area, has been outspoken in his condemnation of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, which began eight weeks ago.
In March, Auchincloss was a co-sponsor of legislation called the “Yachts for Ukraine Act,” meant to target the assets of Russian oligarchs and repurpose them to help rebuild the invaded country and assist its people. U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, another co-sponsor, was also on the Russian stop list.
Auchincloss has frequently spoken to media outlets and published op-ed pieces urging more American military aid to Ukraine.
“This is not about me. This is about the Ukrainians fighting on the front lines of the free world and what we in Congress must do to support them and to isolate and undermine Russia,” Auchincloss said.
Russia’s announcement didn’t state what the sanctions might mean, but Auchincloss told the Providence TV station it likely means he and his colleagues are barred from entering Russia and would freeze any assets they had there. Auchincloss said he has no assets in Russia.
Besides Moulton and Auchincloss, the list of sanctioned lawmakers includes Massachusetts Reps. Katherine Clark, Stephen Lynch, Richard Neal and Lori Trahan.
Auchincloss told WBZ-TV News that the sanctions were not the result of a specific action. “I think it’s Vladimir Putin in general lashing out because he’s feeling increasingly cornered.”