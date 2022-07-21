SOMERSET -- It was a bit of a mixed week for U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss.
The Democratic congressman from Newton, who represents the Attleboro area on Beacon Hill, got a ride to his home district Wednesday aboard Air Force One courtesy of President Joe Biden, with whom he shook hands.
And then came the news Thursday that the president had tested positive for COVID-19.
Auchincloss’s office later released a statement that the congressman had tested negative before his trip with the president Wednesday, and tested negative again Thursday morning.
Auchincloss does not have any symptoms but will continue testing regularly, the statement said.
Other officials who had been with the president also released statements of their own, mostly noting that they were testing and coming up negative.
Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms” from COVID, the White House said.
He has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease, and was isolating at the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” the White House said.
Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said Biden had a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough.”
The president traveled to the Brayton Point power plant in Somerset on Wednesday. It's shifting from coal to offshore wind power manufacturing. Biden chose it as a prime example of the transition to clean energy that he is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency.
On his Twitter account Wednesday, Auchincloss, who attended the event along with Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and other officials, posted a pair of photos of himself and the president aboard Air Force One under the caption, “Thanks for the lift @POTUS!”
But the freshman member of the House had to endure some ribbing about how the president pronounced his name during his stopover in Massachusetts.
In a video, the president, who is known to sometimes struggle with the remnants of a boyhood stutter, appears to stumble over the congressman’s first name and then say “Auchincloss-oss.”
A number of commentators -- including the Republican National Committee -- mocked Biden’s for the mispronunciation, but the congressman, who has become known for his staunch support of the president’s agenda, passed it off.
"I’ve been called worse," he said in a tweet.
