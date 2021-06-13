U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss has voted in committee to support a pair of local projects that area officials have been pushing.
Auchincloss, D-Newton, whose district includes the Attleboro area, is a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Following a letter to Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, key Auchincloss priorities were included in the INVEST in America Act, his office said. The act now goes to the full House for approval.
The projects include safety improvements at the intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140 in Foxboro. It was funded at $2 million out of $3.5 million requested. The money will go towards signalization of this intersection to complete development of nearly 250 affordable housing units.
Also approved was the North Attleboro section of a regional bike and walking trail. Fully funded at $1.5 million, it creates a 2.5 mile off-road, multi-use pathway connecting to a regional pathway network planned in adjacent communities, the town’s World War I Memorial Park, the industrial park and community schools.
“I’m grateful to Congressman Auchincloss for successfully advocating for funding for important local projects in the INVEST in America Act,” said State Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro. “These projects and each of the priorities included by Congressman Auchincloss will allow us to build back better while investing in jobs, safety, economic development, and vital public infrastructure.”
North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg cited the approval of the trail funding at Monday’s town council meeting. Councilors said they were pleased with the development.
