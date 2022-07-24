If it felt over 100 degrees Sunday even though the thermometer was reading in the mid-90s, you are on the mark.
The days feel-like temperature when humidity is factored in reached 104 degrees when a high of 96 was reached at 2 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
MassDEP had declared an air quality advisory into late Sunday night in eastern and southeastern counties because of expected high ozone levels from the sizzling and muggy weather.
The high temp of 96 tied a record for the date set way back in 1945, water department records show.
The hot spell can now also be officially called a heat wave in the city as it was the third consecutive day of at least 90 degrees for the first time this summer.
Saturday hit 95, and Friday 94. It would have been a rare double heat wave of six days if Thursday hadn’t been stuck at 89, as Wednesday saw 96 and Tuesday 91.
Many areas in the region have experienced that extensive heat wave, however.
It was also rather windy Sunday, with a high wind gust of hot air registered at 24 mph at 10:30 a.m., the water department said.
The heat wave could come to an end Monday, but barely, as a high of 88 with late day rain and possibly thunderstorms is in the forecast.
Tuesday and Wednesday are also pegged to reach into the upper 80s, with another possible heat wave the end of the week, meteorologists said.