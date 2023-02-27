Attleboro area courthouses will be open Tuesday but 90 minutes later than usual due to the snowstorm predicted for the region.

Courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton will open at 10:30 a.m. in the interest of the safety of the public and the staff at the courthouses, according to the state Trial Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.