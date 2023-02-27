Attleboro area courthouses will be open Tuesday but 90 minutes later than usual due to the snowstorm predicted for the region.
Courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton will open at 10:30 a.m. in the interest of the safety of the public and the staff at the courthouses, according to the state Trial Court.
Anyone with first-day jury duty will not have to report, the court said.
Courts in Worcester County and in the western part of the state, which is supposed to see a higher amount of snow, will be closed.
While a major snowfall was not forecast, the storm's timing was expected to complicate the morning commute.
Winter parking bans
Meanwhile, police are reminding people about winter parking bans and emergencies.
Attleboro police tweeted out a reminder Monday morning for residents to not park on the side of the roads.
“Please keep the streets clear so the snow plows and safely clear the streets,” police said.
Mansfield police said there will be a town wide emergency parking ban in effect from midnight until 3 p.m. Tuesday to allow snow plows to clear town streets.
Anyone parking on the roads during the parking ban will be at risk to get a ticket or have their vehicle towed at their expense, police warned.
North Attleboro has a winter ban against overnight parking until April 1.
Seekonk instituted a parking ban from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Food pantry delay
The Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro pushed its food distribution for seniors from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the storm.
The pantry, located in the basement of Centenary United Methodist Church at 11 Sanford St., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
