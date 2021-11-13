Coronavirus cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area increased by 34 in the week ending Nov. 11.
All told, that drives the total number of cases to 19,796 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
That’s the greatest increase in eight weeks, a period in which the number of cases per week declined in five of the eight weeks.
One week remained the same and one week increased by four.
The week ending Sept. 16 the increase in cases was 52. Other indicators were also on the rise.
The incidence rate went up to 13.8 from last week’s 12.1 which was the first increase after seven weeks of decline.
The incidence rate is the average number of cases per day over a two-week period per 100,000 people.
The 13.8 is the average of the 10 communities combined. The positive test percentage also went up for the first time in 10 weeks.
Over the last two weeks, 18,026 tests were given in the 10 communities and 411 came back positive for a percentage of 2.28.
That’s up from 2.05 percent in the week ending Nov. 4.
The average positive test percentage among the 10 communities was 2.79 percent which is also an increase over last week 2.39 percent.
There was one additional death reported since last week, bringing the number to 312 which is a death percentage of 1.58.
The average age of those dying from the disease statewide is 75.
At the state level the number of cases jumped 24 percent over the week ending Nov. 4. In that week, there were 8,783 cases,
The week ending Nov. 11 finished with 10,889 cases, an increase of 2,106.
That’s the first time in seven weeks the number of cases has topped 10,000.
The last time was in the week ending Sept. 24 when the number hit 11,137.
The Sun Chronicle coverage area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainivlle, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.