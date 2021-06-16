Area Democratic Party committees are holding caucuses this week and next to elect delegates to their state convention in September. The following area caucuses are scheduled:
Attleboro: The Democratic City Committee will hold its caucuses for all wards at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. To register for the virtual session, visit massdems.org or email attleborodemocrats@gmail.com.
Norton: Registered Democrats will caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday. Those who wish to participate are asked to email Barbara Kaplan at batyakap@comcast.net to receive the Zoom registration link.
Mansfield: Registered Democrats will hold a virtual caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26. It is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Mansfield. Those interested are advised to contact Deborah Knight Snyder at 508-261-7289, email mansfielddems@gmail.com or visit www.mansfielddems.org.
The Massachusetts Democratic Party will hold its convention Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. At the convention, Democrats will adopt a party platform and discuss party business as they prepare for upcoming elections.
The event will take place in line with federal, state and local health guidelines and will include a virtual option for participation.
Preregistered Democrats who were 16 years old by June 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug. 6.
