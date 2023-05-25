Area Democratic political party committees are holding caucuses in the coming days to elect delegates to their state convention in September.
Here’s the breakdown by community:
Attleboro
Attleboro Democrats will convene at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Attleboro Public Library to elect delegates and alternates.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in the city who are 16 by May 23 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Those interested in getting involved with the Attleboro Democratic City Committee or becoming a delegate to the convention should email attleborodemocrats@gmail.com.
Foxboro
Foxboro Democrats will caucus at 1 p.m. Saturday in the McGinty Room at the Foxboro Public Safety Building, 8 Chestnut St., to elect nine delegates and four alternates.
Registration of attendees will open at 12:30 and close at 1:15 p.m. to anyone not already waiting to register.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Foxboro who are 16 by April 27 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Email Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net.
Mansfield
The Mansfield Democratic Town Committee is convening at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at IBEW Local 104, 900 South Main St. as well as virtually (Zoom preregistration required) to elect 12 delegates and four alternates.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Mansfield who are 16 years old by May 23 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Those interested in getting involved with the Mansfield Democratic Committee, or with questions about this caucus, should contact Joe Kaplan at joekaplanmansfield@gmail.com.
Norfolk
Town Democrats will convene in person Saturday in the Community Room at the Norfolk Public Library to elect six delegates and four alternates.
The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for registration, to hear candidates or advocates for policies who wish to address the group, and to help plan Norfolk Democratic Town Committee activities for the upcoming election season.
The call to order will be at 11:30 a.m. Registration will close at 11:45 a.m.
Registered and preregistered Democrats who are 16 by May 23 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Anyone with questions about the caucus or who is interested in addressing the group before the start of the caucus is invited to email NDTC-Caucus@googlegroups.com.
Norton
Democrats will convene at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. (Route 123).
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Norton who are 16 by May 23 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Those interested in getting involved with the Norton Democratic Committee should contact Barbara Kaplan at Batyakap@comcast.net.
Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee will hold its annual caucus at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blanding Public Library, 124 Bay State Road to nominate candidates for the convention.
Anyone interested in being a delegate to the convention is asked to contact the chairman of the Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee, Paul Jacques, at 508-922-4394 or email at DemCommittee02769@gmail.com.
Wrentham
Local Democrats will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the senior center to elect two delegates and two alternates.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Wrentham who are 16 by June 12 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Those interested in getting involved with the Wrentham Democratic Committee should contact Joe Stewart at info@wrenthamdemocrats.org or 508-507-9660.
Other chances
People age 16 to 35, those with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucuses or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention.
Convention
The 2023 Democratic Convention will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.
The event will be hybrid, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options.
Delegates will adopt a party agenda/platform by a majority vote, based upon the recommendation, subject to amendments, of the party agenda or platform committee.