Veterans Day is Wednesday, but it will not the same this year, and that’s no surprise.
Nothing is the same this year.
The catastrophe of coronavirus has curtailed, canceled and quashed so much and killed so many.
More than 10,000 in Massachusetts, veterans among them.
And most ceremonies to honor those who served the nation to preserve the nation won’t be live this year.
In Attleboro and North Attleboro, among many other communities, honors for the day will be prerecorded.
Attleboro Veterans Agent Ben Quelle, who just began his service in the city last month, had to come up with a way to honor the day and those who served while keeping the people — especially aging veterans, safe from the virus.
So last Friday at South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Playground in the Veterans Pavilion, songs were sung, “Taps” was played and speeches were made.
Quelle said he reached out to the high school chorus and they provided a rendition of the national anthem and the anthems of the nation’s military services.
Quelle, Mayor Paul Heroux, City Councilor Ty Waterman and others gave speeches.
It was all recorded despite a breeze and social distancing, which impacted the songs.
The ceremony had all the usual components except for a live audience and will be played at 11 a.m. Wednesday on DoubleACS, Channel 15.
“That’s about as much as I can do and comply with the governor’s orders,” Quelle said.
The state has put tight limits on gatherings inside and outside.
And those who forget it’s Veterans Day will be reminded if they live near a church with bells, Quelle said.
Church bells will ring at 11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of 11th month, which was the day and hour that marked end of World War I, The Great War in 1918, which at that time was the worst war the world had ever seen.
It was at first known as Armistice Day and then became Veterans Day.
In North Attleboro, Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings echoed Quelle.
Jennings and Town Manager Michael Borg, both veterans, were interviewed by North TV for that town’s Veteran’s Day commemoration.
As in Attleboro, the interview will be aired at 11 a.m. on local Cable TV.
Not having a live ceremony is “really disappointing,” Jennings said. “But you can’t put the veterans at risk.”
They’ve already risked enough and many made the ultimate sacrifice.
Here is a roundup of Veterans Day activities in other area towns:
FOXBORO
There will be a virtual, video montage of veterans around the community that Veterans Agent Ally Rodrigues said she has been asking for. After the montage, there will be a replay of last year’s ceremony.
MANSFIELD
Services (parade and ceremony) are prerecorded and will be aired on Mansfield Cable Access at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
NORFOLK
No formal activities.
NORTON
The annual Veterans Day parade has been canceled.
PLAINVILLE
No events
REHOBOTH
The annual ceremony is being held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, as it has for the past decade, at the Cenotaph (Three Flags) across the street from the Veterans Memorial/white gazebo at Route 44/Danforth Street/Bay State Road. The American Legion Post 302 and Veterans Service Officer Jake Kramer will be conducting the ceremony, which will also involve the minutemen of Rehoboth and their muskets, the raising of the American flag, and Rehoboth Police. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, gatherings are limited to 25 people.
The American Legion along with the Veteran Service Office have conducted annual Veteran Day Dinners at the American Legion Post over the past decade, but due to the pandemic that has been canceled.
SEEKONK
Veterans Agent James LaFlame said the town had planned a rolling parade and small ceremony, but had to cancel due to the town’s COVID status and increased state regulations.
WRENTHAM
A small ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday on the town common.
