The Attleboro area was under two different tornado warnings late Wednesday afternoon into the early night, but no twisters are believed to have passed through.
There were images of dark rotating clouds taken in Rhode Island, however. The National Weather Service believes a tornado may have touched down in the northwest part of the state but planned to send out teams Thursday to confirm that.
There were reports of several inches of rain from strong thunderstorms and flash flood watches and warnings had been issued for the Attleboro area, which was already saturated from Monday’s storms which flooded Attleboro and North Attleboro.
In North Attleboro, Chestnut Street was flooded between South Washington Street and Route 1, with DPW assistance requested about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Tree branches were reported down in some parts of North Attleboro, including Ellis Road and Crescent Avenue, and 115 customers lost power in Easton, National Grid said.
The first tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service in Norton covered Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxboro, Norton and Mansfield. It was lifted just before 6 p.m.
The second warning included all those communities except Attleboro and Norton and expired at 6:30 p.m.
Thunderstorms had moved from the Interstate 295/northeast area in Rhode Island toward the Massachusetts border.
The storms then swept through the Attleboro area.
The first storm cell that prompted the initial tornado warning was located near Route 1, north of Route 120 and Route 152, around 5:30 p.m. and crossed Interstate 495.
Shortly afterward, that initial tornado warning was lifted, but another storm cell followed from Cumberland into the area and led to the second tornado warning.
Trees and utility wires were reported down in Foster and Gloucester in Rhode Island.
Smithfield and possibly Lincoln in that state may have also been visited by straight line winds known as a microburst or a tornado, meteorologists said.
Images of what appeared to be a funnel cloud were recorded in Jamestown, North Kingstown, Smithfield and Johnston, the latter which was hit by a tornado just last month.
That twister system then moved through North Attleboro and Mansfield, causing some damage in those towns.
A flash flood warning for the area expired mid-afternoon Wednesday before a second round of storms moved through, slowing the evening commute.
With heavy rain having been forecast for Wednesday and Friday into Saturday from Hurricane Lee, area residents and town officials were taking precautions after the flooding Monday.
Attleboro public schools dismissed an hour early Wednesday. The Early Learning Center in the city also canceled its afternoon session.
North Attleboro also announced some closings and postponements.
Richards Memorial Library closed at 5 p.m. The North Attleboro Animal Shelter was closed. And gates at the Falls Pond Beach were shut.
Also, an open house at Community School scheduled for the evening was postponed.
In Attleboro and North Attleboro, with the anticipated additional rain this week, residents are encouraged to stop by their local DPW yards to fill sandbags to take home to prepare for any flooding.
In Attleboro, the DPW at 101 Lamb St. is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. There is a limit of 20 bags per household.
In North Attleboro, the DPW yard on Smith Street is open all the time.
There was also a problem with a water main under a Seven Mile River culvert that caused homes on Avery Street to lose some water pressure Wednesday.
Water and jugs were distributed to the homes for toilets but rain Wednesday delayed work to resolve the problem until Thursday, town officials said.
Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency late Tuesday for Bristol and Worcester counties to allow the state to request federal aid. Healey toured damage in North Attleboro and Leominster earlier Tuesday.
Eyes remain focused now on Hurricane Lee which could impact inland areas as well as the coast on Friday and Saturday with high winds and rain.