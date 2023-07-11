The area was still recovering Tuesday from intense rainfall that fell Monday, but it dodged the worst of a storm that deluged other parts of Massachusetts and New England.
Torrential rains caused flooding and roof leaks in the area late Monday morning and early afternoon, including in the Attleboros, Plainville and Norfolk.
In Norfolk, DPW crews responded to flooding on Rockwood Road (Route 115) near the railroad tracks just before 2 p.m. Monday, and other areas.
“We certainly did receive our fair share of rain,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said. “We did have crews out during the rain clearing catch basins, culverts and monitoring areas ponds and lakes for issues.
“Although we did have minor flooding in some areas, the majority of our drainage worked as designed and most of the levels receded fairly quickly.”
Mirror Lake, which is in both Norfolk and Wrentham, gained about 2 inches in its water level as measured at the outlet dam on Mirror Lake Avenue during the height of the rain, the DPW director said.
“A rise in the water level is a lot for a fairly quick weather event but easily managed with planning,” Crane said. “We were able to partially open the dam and the water was returning to its normal level (Tuesday).”
Attleboro police responded Monday to flooding on several streets, Chief Kyle Heagney said Tuesday.
They included Newport Avenue (Route 1A) near the Kia auto dealership, Washington Street (Route 1) at Cumberland Avenue at the North Attleboro line where DPW crews responded, Mendon Street at Castle Road near Sandcastle Estates, and on Forrest Street near the railroad bridge, an area that commonly floods.
North Attleboro firefighters were also busy.
“We had some localized flooding, however no major impacts,” Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Coleman is also the town’s emergency management director.
“We did not pump out any basements as we do not do that anymore,” Coleman said. “We respond to water emergencies and mitigate any potential fire hazards and notify the appropriate departments if needed” such as the building and electrical departments.
In Plainville, a vehicle was reported stuck on Harvard Street about 1:30 p.m. Monday in what was described as knee-deep water. Also in Plainville at about the same time, South Street at Wade Road and Grant Street were reported to be flooded and impassable.
However, town officials said the weather was manageable.
“The rain did not have a significant impact on Plainville,” Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
While the rain didn’t last throughout the afternoon, it fell hard and fast for about 1 1/2 hours.
Just over 2 inches fell in Attleboro, the city’s water department said.
There were reports of 2.43 inches in North Attleboro, 2 inches in Wrentham and 1.26 inches in Norton.
Local roofing businesses reported being busy Monday and Tuesday responding to repair leaking roofs in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including in Attleboro and North Attleboro.
An employee at Mr. Roof in South Attleboro said Monday the phone didn’t stop ringing.
In Rhode Island, the Pawtucket “S” curve on Interstate 95 was flooded with about a foot of water, and Route 10 was shut down.
There were washed out roads in several communities in Western Massachusetts where rainfall topped 6 inches in places.
The next few days are forecast to be rather dry in the Attleboro area, but more rain is expected Friday.
Wednesday could hit 90, with high humidity returning, meteorologists said.