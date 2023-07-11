Rainy Monday Wx
Buy Now

A woman keeps her head dry with a shopping bag while walking down the steps of the Community School in North Attleboro during Monday’s rain.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The area was still recovering Tuesday from intense rainfall that fell Monday, but it dodged the worst of a storm that deluged other parts of Massachusetts and New England.

Torrential rains caused flooding and roof leaks in the area late Monday morning and early afternoon, including in the Attleboros, Plainville and Norfolk.