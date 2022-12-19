Gas prices in Massachusetts are at their lowest level since early February, an early Christmas gift for those struggling with rising costs in other sectors of the economy.
The cost of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.44 a gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The price is down a dime from last week, dropping below the $3.50 mark for the first time since the first week in October.
Last week the price fell 12 cents, the biggest weekly decrease since September, to match $3.54 it was at before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
Prices in the Bay State have decreased five straight weeks and 41 cents overall. They peaked at just over $5 a gallon in June, the first time they had exceeded that mark, and remained above $4 from March to the start of September.
The current Massachusetts price is 5 cents a gallon higher than a year ago ($3.39) and 30 cents higher than the national average, which sank 12 cents since last week to $3.14.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.33, a decrease of 12 cents.
“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last spring,” AAA Northeast Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire said. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”
Also, federal officials just announced they’re building back up the country’s strategic oil reserves which were tapped to combat rising prices earlier this year.